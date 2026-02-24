Walmart’s corporate staff are in for a nice surprise next month. They’ll receive 121% of their annual target bonuses. It marks at least the third consecutive year the retailer has exceeded its 100% goal, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg. Bonuses at Walmart max out at 125% and are calculated based on both individual and company performance. Last year, corporate employees received 122%.

The payouts are all due to Walmart’s strong performance these past few years. Walmart’s market value hit $1 trillion for the first time this month under new CEO John Furner.

The big payout stands in contrast to some competitors. Home Depot and Target are both signaling to employees that bonuses will be harder to earn and smaller when results are soft.

Read more

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.