Walmart is one of the tech bros now. The retail giant crossed the $1 trillion market cap threshold on Tuesday, joining an exclusive club mostly made up of companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. Walmart’s stock has climbed more than 28% in the past year and over 14% so far in 2026.

The secret to its success? Walmart has transformed itself from a traditional brick-and-mortar into an tech powerhouse. Digital sales have been a major driver, with e-commerce revenue jumping 27% and advertising revenue surging 53% in its most recent quarter.

The surge also came from attracting wealthier customers during recent inflation. Efforts like curbside pickup and better private-label brands helped draw higher-income shoppers looking for deals.

