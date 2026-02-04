/ Business News

Walmart Joins the $1 Trillion Club — The First Retailer To Do It

The mega store’s surge was fueled by booming e-commerce sales and higher-income shoppers.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Feb 04, 2026

Walmart is one of the tech bros now. The retail giant crossed the $1 trillion market cap threshold on Tuesday, joining an exclusive club mostly made up of companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. Walmart’s stock has climbed more than 28% in the past year and over 14% so far in 2026.

The secret to its success? Walmart has transformed itself from a traditional brick-and-mortar into an tech powerhouse. Digital sales have been a major driver, with e-commerce revenue jumping 27% and advertising revenue surging 53% in its most recent quarter.

The surge also came from attracting wealthier customers during recent inflation. Efforts like curbside pickup and better private-label brands helped draw higher-income shoppers looking for deals.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

