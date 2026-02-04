Remember grocery store runs? Amazon says those are going extinct. The company revealed that Prime members saved an average of 64 trips to physical stores last year by ordering basics online instead.

That’s a major shift. Groceries and household essentials now account for half of all fast deliveries to U.S. Prime members, compared to earlier years when fast delivery skewed toward purchases like electronics and clothing. Amazon has spent the past year integrating perishable groceries and prescription medications into its same-day delivery network.

The company also expanded same- and next-day delivery to smaller cities and rural areas. Monthly customers in rural areas nearly doubled, with 49 of the top 50 repurchased items classified as household essentials. Amazon estimates the average Prime member saved about 55 hours last year by skipping store trips.

