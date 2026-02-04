The Washington Post is cutting one-third of its staff in what may be the most dramatic reshaping in the newspaper’s modern history. Executive Editor Matt Murray called it a “broad strategic reset” during a staff meeting on Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The cuts affect the newsroom and other departments as the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper tries to break even by the end of 2026.

The Post is closing its sports department in its current form, shrinking international coverage, and restructuring its metro section to focus on local print subscribers. The paper will also close its Books section and suspend its Post Reports podcast. The focus will shift to national news, features, investigations, and health and wellness coverage.

The shake-up comes after the Post lost $77 million in 2023 and $100 million in 2024, as it dealt with traffic declines from Google and Facebook.

