Free Webinar | May 11: How to Make AI Deliver Real ROI in Your Business

Most companies buy AI tools, tell their teams to “go try it,” and then nothing really changes.

This session shows you how to turn that stall-out into real, repeatable business results — so AI becomes part of how your team works, not another line item collecting dust.

On May 11th, you’ll learn a practical playbook for weaving AI into everyday roles and workflows, so it consistently saves time, improves output, and supports smarter decisions. We’ll focus on what actually makes AI adoption stick: clear use cases, simple habits, and systems that make it easy for people to keep using the tools.

You’ll also see patterns from organizations that have successfully made this shift — and the mistakes that quietly kill AI initiatives before they ever pay off.

The goal is simple: help you avoid wasted spend and confusion, and instead build a team that’s genuinely fluent in AI.

You’ll discover how to:

Turn AI curiosity into consistent, long-term ROI.

Equip your team with the habits and processes that make AI usable.

Avoid the software “installation” trap that dooms most AI rollouts.

Create an AI-ready culture where experimentation drives results.

Apply Unburdn’s real-world playbooks across industries and team sizes.

Join this session to learn how to make AI adoption actually work — and start seeing measurable returns

About the Speaker:

Nick Machol is the CEO and co-founder of Unburdn and will be leading all three sessions.

Here’s what your audience should know: Nick doesn’t just know this stuff. He makes sure YOU get it. That’s his superpower. He has a rare ability to take complicated, intimidating technology and make it completely accessible, no matter your starting point. He’s worked with rooms full of people who couldn’t log into ChatGPT and had them building custom AI tools by the end of the day. He’s also worked with PhD-level machine learning experts and made them faster.

But here’s the real reason to show up: he’s one of the most engaging presenters you’ll see on any topic. It doesn’t matter if he’s talking about AI or the weather. People line up to hear what’s on his mind. He fills auditoriums. There are wait lists. That’s not hyperbole.

Your time is valuable and this is worth it. AI can be intimidating. Nick will remove the fear quickly, entertain you, educate you, and you will walk away with tangible, take-home value from every single session. That’s his guarantee.