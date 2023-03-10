Dog Training Elite

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#226 Ranked #399 last year
Initial investment
$101K - $122K
Units as of 2022
204 1,260.0% over 3 years
When John Mestas got tired of being just another employee at a dog training company, he opened his first business, Arrow Kennels, in 1976. In 1980, he took on the mantle as a professional training director at his business, offering private training services. By 1995, John started offering his dog training services to the public under the Dog Training Elite business name.

Dog Training Elite offers seven standard and advanced training services to dog owners which include service dog training, therapy animal training, and anxiety and aggression training. Additionally, the franchise has training services for service dogs owned by veterans or retired military personnel.

Dog Training Elite began franchising in 2015 and now has over 50 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Dog Training Elite Franchise

If you are a dog lover who wants to run a business that makes your best friend your business partner, then the Dog Training Elite franchise may just be the opportunity for you. Owning this franchise may offer a rewarding experience by allowing you to train dogs and create better communication between them and their owners.

A Dog Training Elite franchise has flexibility in that you may choose to be a hands-on trainer or have a team that does the actual work for you. If you choose to be a hands-on franchisee, you should be good with dogs and be ready to oversee multiple territories!

What Might Make a Dog Training Elite Franchise a Good Choice?

Dog Training Elite franchise is not just a business idea but an opportunity for a franchisee to spend time doing what they love; training dogs. It is a company that looks to make the community a better place for humans and dogs to coexist in harmony. Additionally, the franchise seeks to re-integrate dogs that have gone through traumatic events into loving homes.

Franchisees should be community-oriented with a desire to make a difference in the lives of dog owners and their pets. A franchisee should also be ready to scale the business up to the next level by overseeing the day-to-day operations. While a background in sales may not be necessary, it could come in handy. Experience in teaching, as well as great customer service, are welcome skills that franchisees should have.

How To Open a Dog Training Elite Franchise

Before starting a Dog Training Elite franchise, a potential franchisee should conduct their due diligence and research the brand fully. To be part of this franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

Dog Training Elite provides support in the franchise’s daily operations, including step-by-step coaching in training techniques. The company also may offer ongoing support in multi-day visits in the first six months of operation. With this franchise, you may receive marketing support with lots of exposure in the press.

Company Overview

About Dog Training Elite

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Dog Training, Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
Founded
1995
Leadership
Kelley Rosequist, CEO
Corporate Address
9441 S. Union Sq.
Sandy, UT 84070
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
204 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dog Training Elite franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,000
Initial Investment
$101,400 - $122,250
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dog Training Elite has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
71-100 hours
Classroom Training
28-53 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Dog Training Elite landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Dog Training Elite ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #226 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #101 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #84 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #77 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Dog Training Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #116 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

