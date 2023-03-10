Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#226 Ranked #399 last year
- Initial investment
-
$101K - $122K
- Units as of 2022
-
204 1,260.0% over 3 years
When John Mestas got tired of being just another employee at a dog training company, he opened his first business, Arrow Kennels, in 1976. In 1980, he took on the mantle as a professional training director at his business, offering private training services. By 1995, John started offering his dog training services to the public under the Dog Training Elite business name.
Dog Training Elite offers seven standard and advanced training services to dog owners which include service dog training, therapy animal training, and anxiety and aggression training. Additionally, the franchise has training services for service dogs owned by veterans or retired military personnel.
Dog Training Elite began franchising in 2015 and now has over 50 franchises located throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Dog Training Elite Franchise
If you are a dog lover who wants to run a business that makes your best friend your business partner, then the Dog Training Elite franchise may just be the opportunity for you. Owning this franchise may offer a rewarding experience by allowing you to train dogs and create better communication between them and their owners.
A Dog Training Elite franchise has flexibility in that you may choose to be a hands-on trainer or have a team that does the actual work for you. If you choose to be a hands-on franchisee, you should be good with dogs and be ready to oversee multiple territories!
What Might Make a Dog Training Elite Franchise a Good Choice?
Dog Training Elite franchise is not just a business idea but an opportunity for a franchisee to spend time doing what they love; training dogs. It is a company that looks to make the community a better place for humans and dogs to coexist in harmony. Additionally, the franchise seeks to re-integrate dogs that have gone through traumatic events into loving homes.
Franchisees should be community-oriented with a desire to make a difference in the lives of dog owners and their pets. A franchisee should also be ready to scale the business up to the next level by overseeing the day-to-day operations. While a background in sales may not be necessary, it could come in handy. Experience in teaching, as well as great customer service, are welcome skills that franchisees should have.
How To Open a Dog Training Elite Franchise
Before starting a Dog Training Elite franchise, a potential franchisee should conduct their due diligence and research the brand fully. To be part of this franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees.
Dog Training Elite provides support in the franchise’s daily operations, including step-by-step coaching in training techniques. The company also may offer ongoing support in multi-day visits in the first six months of operation. With this franchise, you may receive marketing support with lots of exposure in the press.
Company Overview
About Dog Training Elite
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Dog Training, Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
- Founded
- 1995
- Leadership
- Kelley Rosequist, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
9441 S. Union Sq.
Sandy, UT 84070
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 204 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dog Training Elite franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $101,400 - $122,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Dog Training Elite has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 71-100 hours
- Classroom Training
- 28-53 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Dog Training Elite landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Dog Training Elite ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
