When John Mestas got tired of being just another employee at a dog training company, he opened his first business, Arrow Kennels, in 1976. In 1980, he took on the mantle as a professional training director at his business, offering private training services. By 1995, John started offering his dog training services to the public under the Dog Training Elite business name.

Dog Training Elite offers seven standard and advanced training services to dog owners which include service dog training, therapy animal training, and anxiety and aggression training. Additionally, the franchise has training services for service dogs owned by veterans or retired military personnel.

Dog Training Elite began franchising in 2015 and now has over 50 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Dog Training Elite Franchise

If you are a dog lover who wants to run a business that makes your best friend your business partner, then the Dog Training Elite franchise may just be the opportunity for you. Owning this franchise may offer a rewarding experience by allowing you to train dogs and create better communication between them and their owners.

A Dog Training Elite franchise has flexibility in that you may choose to be a hands-on trainer or have a team that does the actual work for you. If you choose to be a hands-on franchisee, you should be good with dogs and be ready to oversee multiple territories!

What Might Make a Dog Training Elite Franchise a Good Choice?

Dog Training Elite franchise is not just a business idea but an opportunity for a franchisee to spend time doing what they love; training dogs. It is a company that looks to make the community a better place for humans and dogs to coexist in harmony. Additionally, the franchise seeks to re-integrate dogs that have gone through traumatic events into loving homes.

Franchisees should be community-oriented with a desire to make a difference in the lives of dog owners and their pets. A franchisee should also be ready to scale the business up to the next level by overseeing the day-to-day operations. While a background in sales may not be necessary, it could come in handy. Experience in teaching, as well as great customer service, are welcome skills that franchisees should have.

How To Open a Dog Training Elite Franchise

Before starting a Dog Training Elite franchise, a potential franchisee should conduct their due diligence and research the brand fully. To be part of this franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

Dog Training Elite provides support in the franchise’s daily operations, including step-by-step coaching in training techniques. The company also may offer ongoing support in multi-day visits in the first six months of operation. With this franchise, you may receive marketing support with lots of exposure in the press.