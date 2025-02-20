In a world of digital noise and curated personas, authenticity fosters a deeper, more lasting connection. Networking for today's world (and tomorrow's) will require a balance of technology and human touch.

Humans are social animals. As great as remote work can be, people will always look for ways to connect more closely with colleagues and coworkers. That means that networking in the WFH era is a little different.

Back in the day, "old school" networking largely revolved around in-person events like tradeshows, conferences and industry-specific gatherings. You'd get on a plane to attend your annual tradeshows or maybe a local networking mixer and meet face-to-face.

Today, the possibilities are endless. With the rise of digital platforms, professionals are now able to engage with others worldwide, creating vast new opportunities for collaboration, idea exchange and business growth.

Digital platforms have reshaped networking. The strategies required to succeed in this new landscape require a different approach to grow meaningful connections that transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.

The complexity of digital networking

Maintaining authenticity, managing privacy, standing out amidst the noise and building meaningful relationships in an online world are challenges and skills that are needed. Networking is more accessible due to the democratization of knowledge sharing. Remote access breaks down geographic, social and economic barriers through a variety of platforms and tools that connect people anywhere in the world at any time.

I recently led a session on building better and more engaging thought leadership for an employee affinity group at a Silicon Valley tech company. It was global, virtual and totally interactive, with an active chat and Q&A session – no planes involved.

However, these digital factors also make networking more complex. They create an increased volume of noise, connections, interactions and information, which can make it hard to rise above the noise and dilute the quality of relationships.

So, to succeed at networking today, start by balancing ease of access with thoughtful, intentional interaction. This was much harder back in the days of conference calls when all you were able to see was the Polycom on the conference room table. I remember people I'd worked with for years who became true allies, but I never saw their faces and wouldn't even recognize them if I passed them on the street.

The key is to be authentic, transparent and intentional in how you engage with others while striking the right balance between professionalism and personal connection. Be clear about what you hope to accomplish. Prioritize understanding their needs or concerns, work, values and interests. Have empathy. Provide something of value — this could be as easy as an interesting article, an introduction to someone in your network or insights that could be helpful to their work or goals.

You also need to be consistent and reliable. Do what you say you'll do and say what you mean. If you say you'll send a follow-up message, provide additional information or schedule a meeting, then follow through.

In your interactions, connect over mutual avocation or shared history and experience, such as mutual connections or graduating from the same school. A bit of personal sharing makes you more relatable and less transactional.

In business, it's important to show the people behind the brand with personal and authentic communications about the team. Customer stories and testimonials are a great way to show how your product or service helps solve people's challenges, and customers and prospects can relate to them.

Focus on educating, entertaining or providing something of real value to your connections, not just pushing for sales. This means seeking to build an ongoing relationship rather than just closing a transaction. One example is thoughtfully responding to customer comments, messages and reviews. By doing so, you show you care about their experiences rather than just the short-term gain of their one-time purchase.

Everything has its place... and pitfalls

Different platforms cater to varied business goals, such as brand awareness, customer acquisition, engagement and direct sales. The best one depends on the industry, target audience and specific objectives.

For instance, if your goals include consumer brand awareness, engagement and community building, Facebook and Instagram are great options. X is useful for thought leadership, real-time updates and buzz creation. LinkedIn is best for B2B marketing, thought leadership and building professional networks. The key is to know your audience and where they get their information. Building personas for your various audiences is helpful here.

But beware of the pitfalls. It is much easier to come across as inauthentic when networking digitally than when connecting in person.

Body language, facial expressions, tone of voice and eye contact contribute significantly to how messages are perceived. Pay close attention to the "Three Vs" of communication:

Verbal – the words you use in your communication, including language choices and structure Vocal – the pitch, volume, tone and pace of your words, which express your attitudes and emotions Visual – the nonverbal cues you send, including facial expressions, gestures, body language and posture

In digital communication, you're limited in picking up on any of these things, which can make it harder to convey tone, sincerity or humor. Written words are often perceived more literally; language and punctuation become even more important to convey the right tone. If you're not careful about this, you'll be at risk of alienating people.

The shift to global, virtual communications has dramatically changed how we build relationships, share information and collaborate with one another. In a world of digital noise and curated personas, authenticity fosters a deeper, more lasting connection. Networking for today's world (and tomorrow's) will require a balance of technology and human touch. Businesses and professionals who understand this balance will be best positioned to grow and thrive in the future.