Phase 3 AI Will Make Chatbots Look Like Dial-Up Internet - Here's How to Prepare Your Business Now! Your customers will cut costs by choosing Phase 3 AI over your services—unless you prepare now.In 2025, the business landscape will look drastically different, driven by the unstoppable rise of AI, fueled by giants like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The truth is, many businesses are unprepared for what comes next.In this video, I explore the transformative power of AI and what's quietly reshaping our reality right now. We'll break down the myths, expose what's coming next, and reveal strategies to not just survive—but thrive. Learn how AI can boost your business for the next few years, but why failing to prepare for what's on the horizon could put everything at risk.Download the free 'AI Success Kit' (limited time only). And you'll also get a free chapter from Ben's brand new book, 'The Wolf is at The Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.'LINKS: Free chapter + Success Kit download: https://bit.ly/477Isr8Book Link: https://mybook.to/thewolfbook

By Ben Angel Edited by Dan Bova

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

