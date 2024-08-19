Four simple future-orientated solutions for leveraging AI to its full capacity without experiencing burnout.

Three in 4 workers say AI reduced productivity and increased workloads. That's according to a recent survey from the freelancing platform UpWork. But what the reporting on this is not sharing is why.

In my reporting and research, I have found that AI is fueling burnout, not reducing it. To turn the tide, workers and entrepreneurs need to take a different approach to understand the unspoken causes and solutions.

In the above video, I dive deep into the productivity paradox and provide four simple future-orientated solutions for leveraging AI to its full capacity, while navigating the challenges.