Alarming New Data: 75% of Workers Say AI Is Hurting Productivity. Here's Why and What to Do About It. Four simple future-orientated solutions for leveraging AI to its full capacity without experiencing burnout.
Key Takeaways
- Three in 4 workers say AI reduced productivity and increased workloads.
- AI is fueling burnout, not reducing it.
- Entrepreneurs need to take a different approach to understand the unspoken causes and solutions.
Three in 4 workers say AI reduced productivity and increased workloads. That's according to a recent survey from the freelancing platform UpWork. But what the reporting on this is not sharing is why.
In my reporting and research, I have found that AI is fueling burnout, not reducing it. To turn the tide, workers and entrepreneurs need to take a different approach to understand the unspoken causes and solutions.
In the above video, I dive deep into the productivity paradox and provide four simple future-orientated solutions for leveraging AI to its full capacity, while navigating the challenges.
