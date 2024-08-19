Get All Access for $5/mo

Alarming New Data: 75% of Workers Say AI Is Hurting Productivity. Here's Why and What to Do About It. Four simple future-orientated solutions for leveraging AI to its full capacity without experiencing burnout.

By Ben Angel Edited by Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Three in 4 workers say AI reduced productivity and increased workloads.
  • AI is fueling burnout, not reducing it.
  • Entrepreneurs need to take a different approach to understand the unspoken causes and solutions.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Three in 4 workers say AI reduced productivity and increased workloads. That's according to a recent survey from the freelancing platform UpWork. But what the reporting on this is not sharing is why.

In my reporting and research, I have found that AI is fueling burnout, not reducing it. To turn the tide, workers and entrepreneurs need to take a different approach to understand the unspoken causes and solutions.

Related: How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

In the above video, I dive deep into the productivity paradox and provide four simple future-orientated solutions for leveraging AI to its full capacity, while navigating the challenges.

Download my free 'AI Success Kit' here (limited time only). And you'll also get a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf Is At the Door - How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Ben Angel

Alarming New Data: 75% of Workers Say AI Is Hurting Productivity. Here's Why and What to Do About It.

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

4 Retail Marketing Strategies for Small Shops

Attract more customers to your small retail business with these actionable marketing tips.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

This Entrepreneur Was So Broke He Hid His Car From Repo Men — Now His Sound Therapy Pods Are in Luxury Hotels Worldwide

Ray Kelly's journey from financial struggle to founding TERSA, a multimillion-dollar wellness brand, offers key lessons in vision and resilience.

By Jon Bier
Business News

General Motors Announces Over 1,000 Job Cuts in Major Software Division Overhaul

Around 600 cut roles are from GM's technology campus in Warren, Michigan.

By Erin Davis
Side Hustle

This Former Model Used Her Personal Savings to Start a Thrifty Side Hustle — Then Taylor Swift Became a Repeat Patron: 'People Really Responded'

Christy Dawn, founder of her namesake regenerative fashion brand, says she's always been on a mission "to create beauty in everything I do."

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Sherin Shibu