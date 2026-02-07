Build Enterprise-Grade Applications for Just $50

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Developers spend more than 60% of their time debugging and maintaining code rather than building new features, Stack Overflow’s Developer Survey reports. If you’re running a software development team or building applications for your business, you can use Microsoft Visual Studio Pro to streamline coding workflows with an AI-enhanced development environment that reduces debugging time and accelerates deployment cycles. Best of all, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 is currently available for only $49.99 (reg. $499.99).

Next-generation development tools for business applications

Visual Studio Professional 2026 is a fully featured 64-bit Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that handles large-scale solutions and complex workloads with improved performance. It supports cross-platform development for mobile and desktop apps with improved performance. The platform supports cross-platform development for mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI, responsive web UIs in C# with Blazor and .NET and C++ apps targeting Windows, Linux, and containers.

Hot reload capabilities let you apply code changes instantly across .NET and C++ apps without restarting your application. You can edit running ASP.NET and ASP.NET Core pages directly in the web designer view. The platform integrates seamlessly with Azure, GitHub, and other DevOps workflows your business already uses.

IntelliCode understands your code context, including variable names, functions, and libraries. The AI completes entire lines or blocks of code based on patterns learned from your codebase, providing ranked suggestions that help you code rapidly and accurately. Built-in AI-assisted refactoring reduces bugs and boilerplate code.

CodeLens reveals crucial information like recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history directly in the editor, so you can make informed decisions with comprehensive oversight of your codebase without switching between tools.

Live Share enables real-time collaboration sessions with teammates without requiring them to clone repositories or install dependencies. Development teams can work together on the same codebase simultaneously, keeping everyone aligned so your code stays consistent and maintainable.

The platform handles demanding workflows modern businesses require, from building cloud-connected applications to deploying containerized services. Whether you’re developing internal business tools or enterprise software solutions, Visual Studio Professional 2026 provides the comprehensive toolkit your team needs.

