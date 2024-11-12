This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Toward the end of each year, we at Entrepreneur always wonder: What will be the hottest franchising trends in the year to come? To answer that question, we consider what's trending in the world at large, what types of businesses we're seeing launch new franchise programs, which types of existing franchises are experiencing growth, and more. All of those factors, along with our 40-plus years of experience covering the franchise industry, help us to come up with our annual list of the 10 categories we think have the most potential to thrive in the year ahead.

This year, we've chosen some food categories, as we always do — but specifically, we've zeroed in on categories that appeal to both franchisees and customers who are trying to keep costs down: Beverages, Chicken, and Desserts. Care is also a major theme in this year's list, from Childcare to Senior Care, along with Mental Health and Autism Services. Pets also makes an appearance; it's one of the longest-running categories on this list, consistently fueled by people's love of (and willingness to spend on) furry friends. Rounding out this year's list are Children's Fitness, Home Improvement, and another frequently included category thanks to its resilient nature, Restoration.

The following pages contain information on more than 400 franchises within these trending categories, from established brands to brand-new ones. Inclusion on the list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. It's always vital to do your own careful research before investing in an opportunity. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees to find out whether the brand is right for you.

Beverages

Chicken

Childcare

Children's Fitness

Desserts

Home Improvement

Mental Health & Autism Services

Pets

Restoration

Senior Care