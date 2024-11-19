This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's no secret that in today's workforce, there's a vast chasm between the most senior employees, and the most junior. Societal shifts, changes in economic security, the internet, the pandemic and a million other factors have created a generation of younger workers who are looking for purpose, transparent dialogue, work-life balance, a steady promotion trajectory and more. Certain insults have been directed at every new generation ("lazy," "entitled," "naive," etc.), and Gen Z is no different. But the reality is the same as it ever was: These workers are here to stay, with their experiences and expectations, and smart employers will learn to engage them. Here, six business leaders share their strategies that have been most successful in winning over younger workers.

1. Embrace open dialogue.

"I find that younger generations are more forward with communicating their expectations. When I started my career in 1998, being open and vocal was looked down on as being unprofessional, but now I realize open dialogue helps determine if expectations are aligned. During the hiring process, one candidate shared that traveling for work was not preferred. I knew the role required traveling often, so it was easy to determine this person wasn't compatible." — Joyce de Lemos, cofounder, Dieux