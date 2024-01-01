Christina Barsi
Bio
Christina Barsi is the CEO and Founder of Boss-Goddess.co and Avant Haüs Media. Barsi is on a mission to help women express, experience and honor their unique and authentic selves. Whether that be through creating podcasts, creating businesses or integrating a gentle self-attunement practice. She also writes a blog, which gives you an insightful understanding of how to access your creative and intuitive potential to cultivate more fulfillment.
Latest
Living
How a Deck of Tarot Cards Became Central to My Business Decisions
Pulling a tarot card offers something real and tangible.