Bio

Christina Barsi is the CEO and Founder of Boss-Goddess.co and Avant Haüs Media . Barsi is on a mission to help women express, experience and honor their unique and authentic selves. Whether that be through creating podcasts, creating businesses or integrating a gentle self-attunement practice . She also writes a blog , which gives you an insightful understanding of how to access your creative and intuitive potential to cultivate more fulfillment.