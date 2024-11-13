Entrepreneurs often think they need PR. Most don't.

This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I recently met with a potential client. They've been in business for a few years, and they're eager to start growing fast. That's why they want press. "Get me a big feature in a major publication," they told me.

Then I told them three truths they didn't want to hear:

Hard truth #1: You probably won't get that feature.