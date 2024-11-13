I've Worked in PR for 17 Years. Here's Why You Shouldn't Hire Me. Entrepreneurs often think they need PR. Most don't.
This story appears in the November 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
I recently met with a potential client. They've been in business for a few years, and they're eager to start growing fast. That's why they want press. "Get me a big feature in a major publication," they told me.
Then I told them three truths they didn't want to hear:
Hard truth #1: You probably won't get that feature.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In