A press release is a press release, right? Wrong. For this critical asset that announces something vital about you or your business, you should know the differences between going the professional route and taking a lower-cost but usually less effective approach.

In the world of public relations, the method of distributing a press release can significantly impact its reach and impact. Two common distribution methods are using a professional public relations company and utilizing a self-published wire service. Understanding the differences between these approaches can help businesses make informed decisions that align with their communication goals.

If the idea is to grow your business and enhance ROI, go with a pro. If you're just looking for something to splash on the internet for a quick link, you can definitely go the DIY route … but beware that you may be wasting your time and money. Here are some of the key distinctions in four primary categories I've amassed over the years of running my own PR firm and distributing countless press releases.

Category #1: Quality of distribution

Quality matters. Always has, always will. And when it comes to this aspect of an effective press release, you'll want to compare and contrast these fundamental characteristics of varying distribution approaches.

Professional PR Company:

A professional PR company hand-selects the distribution list based on the target audience for the press release, ensuring that it reaches the most relevant journalists, influencers, and media outlets. Value of Relationships: Established PR firms have strong relationships with key media personnel, which increases the likelihood of your press release being picked up and featured. In other words, you'll get more features more in line with where you want to appear when you take advantage of existing media connections.

Cheap Wire Distribution:

Broad & Generic: Easy-to-access, affordable wire services typically blast the press release to a vast, often untargeted list of contacts. This can lead to more impressions, yes, but it more often results in lower actual engagement and, in turn, disappointing media coverage.

Category #2: Impact on brand image

Speaking of brand image, your press release should always aim to elevate it, not neutralize it or even deflate it, by displaying your awareness of professional expectations and the importance of company reputation.

Professional PR Company:

Credibility & Trust: When your press release is sent out by a reputable PR firm, it enhances the credibility of your brand by signaling to the media and consumers that your business cares about professional standards and is invested in high-caliber communications.

Cheap Wire Distribution:

Brand Perception: In contrast, wide-scale, low-end wire distribution can be interpreted as a lack of investment in quality corporate communications, which can affect how your brand is perceived by the media and the public.

Category #3: Media coverage and results

Now it's time to think about what you want your press release to produce, not just its content and viewership.

Professional PR Company:

Higher Media Pickup: With targeted outreach and established media relationships, professional PR companies can secure more and better-quality media placements.

Cheap Wire Distribution:

Lower Media Pickup: Although broad-base wire services may offer a wide reach, the actual media pickup is often (much) lower due to the untargeted nature of the distribution.

Category #4: Cost vs. value

Lastly, you'll of course want to consider cost, since your budget is a very real factor when determining what your business can and cannot afford to invest in right now.

Professional PR Company:

Higher Initial Investment: Professional PR services typically entail a higher up-front fee. That said, you get what you pay for, with the cost reflecting both the quality and personalized nature of the work.

Cheap Wire Distribution:

Lower Initial Cost: Cheap wire services are understandably appealing due to their lower cost, making them accessible for smaller businesses or those with limited funds.

Choosing between a professional PR company and a lower-cost wire distribution service depends on your business's goals, budget, and desired outcomes. While professional PR firms offer targeted, high-quality distribution that can significantly enhance your brand's visibility and credibility, cheap wire services provide a more cost-effective but less impactful alternative. For businesses seeking long-term media relationships and substantial media coverage, investing in a professional PR company is often the more advantageous choice.