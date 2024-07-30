The U.S. men's gymnastics team's first Olympic medal in 16 years was just one pommel horse routine away. Here's how a gymnastics coach got the best from his athlete when it mattered most.

In a stunning display of skill and mental fortitude, Stephen Nedoroscik, the U.S. pommel horse specialist, helped deliver the U.S. men's gymnastics team's first Olympic medal in nearly two decades. It was a task described as "impossible" by Olympic reporter Will Graves.

The critical moment came during a routine that brought the crowd to its feet in Bercy Arena. Sam Mikulak, former Olympic gymnast turned mentor, had a key moment with Nedoroscik before his routine. He told Nedoroscik that a controlled effort at 80% would suffice, knowing full well that Nedoroscik has a 100% commitment to his sport and problem-solving — including his Rubik's Cube playing hobby.

"You have to trick yourself," Mikulak, a three-time Olympian turned coach, told AP News. "You've got to make sure you don't let all the noise get into your head."

Mikulak's mental coaching kept Nedoroscik composed amidst the monumental pressure of the Olympic stage.

The U.S. gymnastics team was just a routine away from clinching a medal, following an impressive series of performances from team members Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, and Asher Hong.

Nedoroscik's routine was hailed a masterclass in pommel horse excellence, earning resounding approval from his teammates and the throngs of American supporters present. His final score of 14.866 served as a decisive "exclamation point" on the U.S. team's efforts.

Much anticipation surrounds Nedoroscik as he enters the event finals on Wednesday, carrying the top qualifying score—a testament to his hard work and innovation in the sport. Whatever the outcome, Monday's performance cements his legacy and inspires both his teammates and fans worldwide with his big heart.

"I'm really proud of these guys," he said while sitting with his gold medal teammates. "I love you boys."

