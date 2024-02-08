Free Webinar | February 29: How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!

Join our insightful webinar with Scott Greenberg, a franchise expert, international speaker, and author, as he draws on his personal experience and observations of high-performing managers to unveil the keys to successful recruitment, retention, and motivation.

Discover the dual focus on tactical hard skills and human soft skills that creates a retentive and inspiring workplace. You'll learn essential ways to build top-performing hourly teams by bringing culture to the forefront and leveraging both extrinsic and intrinsic motivators.

Key Takeaways:

  • Understand the interconnected tasks of hiring, retention, and motivation

  • Discover the impact of balancing results and people in management

  • Gain insights into appealing to soft needs during the hiring process

  • Implement rituals, praise, and recognition for ongoing motivation

About the Speaker:

Scott Greenberg is an international speaker, writer and performance expert who helps franchise owners grow their business. He's spoken in all 50 states and throughout the world with clients that include McDonald's, GNC, Great Clips, Anytime Fitness and countless others. Scott is a contributing writer for Entrepreneur, Global Franchise Magazine, and Nation's Restaurant News, and the author of the book, The Wealthy Franchisee.
Leadership Motivation Inspiration Hiring Managing Employees Entrepreneurship Recruiting Hiring Employees Motivation and Retention Running a Business

