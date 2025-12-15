Save Big on AI Tools: 1min.AI’s Advanced Plan Drops to $59.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If your team is stretched thin, a 3-year subscription to 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan for $59.99 (reg. $299) offers a practical, budget-friendly way to automate repeatable work, speed up production, and reduce operational drag. With hundreds of AI tools consolidated into one platform—from writing and image generation to automations, chatbot creation, and training modules—you’re replacing a scattered toolset with a single, more predictable workflow.

A unified AI workspace that removes friction from content and operations

Instead of hopping between copy tools, design apps, slide builders, and automation dashboards, 1min.AI brings these capabilities under one roof. You get text generation, image tools, video assets, chatbot builders, template libraries, and micro-automation flows designed to reduce manual steps in everyday tasks. Having these components in one system is a measurable advantage for small teams that need to maintain quality while working faster.

At 80% off, the Advanced Business Plan includes multi-tool access, unlimited projects, and commercial usage rights for three full years. Even if you only use it for presentations, blog content, or automation scripts, the savings stack up quickly compared with juggling multiple SaaS tools billed monthly.

Reduce context switching and enable consistent output

If your goal is to scale production without scaling costs, this deal fits squarely into that mindset, especially for:

Creative and marketing teams producing high-volume content

Agencies looking to accelerate client deliverables

Solo operators who need quick, reliable assets without outsourcing

Businesses standardizing processes across departments.

A single platform that cuts operational drag, adds creative capacity, and keeps budgets predictable is hard to pass up, especially at $59.99 for three years. Secure 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan at 80% off (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change.