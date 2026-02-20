Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Why the biggest barriers to using data aren’t technical.

The mindset that separates companies that thrive from those that fall behind.

Most companies don’t have a data problem. They have a trust problem.

At AWS re:Invent last December, one thing was impossible to ignore: the technical excuses for not using data are gone. The infrastructure is there. Security, compliance and governance tools now allow organizations to share information safely without freezing decision-making. The challenge isn’t technology anymore — it’s culture.

AI was everywhere, but I wasn’t focused on product launches. I was looking at how companies think about data itself: how it’s shared, governed and ultimately turned into decisions. And across conversations with executives and sessions on security and compliance, a pattern emerged: the technical limitations that once justified locking data down have largely been solved. What remains difficult is human. Alignment, trust and confidence inside organizations are now the true barriers.

Why everything counts as data now

For decades, data was narrowly defined: transactional records, CRM entries, ERP metrics and the digital signals of clicks, purchases or usage. Everything else — emails, Slack messages, survey feedback, customer reviews, social signals, operational workflows — was considered noise or outside the data conversation. Sharing across teams was slow and risky. Locking information away became the default.

That mindset is no longer sufficient. AI now makes it possible to extract value from almost any signal. Internal communications, operational metrics and customer sentiment can all inform decisions. The scope of what counts as data has expanded dramatically. The posture a company takes toward sharing and using this information now determines its competitive edge.

The human problem is bigger than the technical one

Executives repeatedly report the same barrier: cultural friction, not technological gaps, prevents data-driven organizations. Teams hoard information. Departments compete for control. Leadership struggles to create alignment.

The organizations that thrive are the ones that:

Make sharing the default, not the exception.

Provide visibility into data assets across teams.

Establish controlled collaboration protocols.

Reward trust and transparency over internal competition.

Technology alone can’t solve these issues. AI won’t force people to cooperate. Governance frameworks won’t create trust. Leaders must address the human side first.

How business leaders can act now

You don’t need a massive overhaul overnight, but you do need a shift in mindset and process:

Understand the value of your data. Most organizations collect far more than they actively use. Sales, HR, operations, survey results, reviews, and digital signals all carry actionable insights. AI can help identify where value exists—but only if you’re paying attention. Recognize that the technology is ready. You don’t need to bet on a single vendor. Between AWS, Microsoft, Google and a growing ecosystem of specialized tools, secure and compliant data sharing is possible today. The barrier isn’t capability — it’s willingness. Focus on culture and mindset. Set clear expectations that data sharing is required and rewarded. Clarify how information will be used and protected. Trust must be intentionally built and reinforced. Act now. The shift toward AI-enabled, data-driven organizations is accelerating. Companies that engage early, establish best practices and shape how data is used will define their market. Those who wait will struggle to catch up.

The technical barriers are gone. The companies that win will be those that solve the human problem first.

A founder’s takeaway

If you run a business, this is not just a technical challenge — it’s a leadership test. You don’t need every dashboard connected or every system unified overnight. You do need clarity on what information matters, a culture that encourages sharing and processes that make it safe to collaborate.

The organizations that treat this as optional will fall behind. The ones that engage now will shape the rules, drive faster decisions, and create value from their data before anyone else even realizes it exists.

AI is ready. Infrastructure is ready. The human problem is what will separate winners from laggards.