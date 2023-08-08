Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

"So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it" go Taylor Swift's lyrics in her 2022 track "You're on Your Own, Kid" — and Swifties are doing just that.

Fans are capitalizing on the Eras Tour hype by making and selling Swift-themed friendship bracelets on Etsy — with some of the highest earners raking in thousands of dollars, CNN Business reported.

Related: Taylor Swift Gave Tour Staff $100,000 Bonuses Totaling $55M

Jamie Thompkins, a 46-year-old mother and events manager based in Oklahoma City, told the outlet she sold more than 5,000 of the colorful, beaded bracelets on Etsy this summer and saw over $16,000 in sales. "There were weeks that making bracelets paid more than my full-time job," she said.

Presley Ann | Getty Images

Now, Thompkins is saving up to take her shop, Pigtails and Pixidust, from side hustle to full-time gig, and she's not alone, per CNN.

A group of four friends living in Connecticut and Massachusetts behind the Etsy store KimbaSienaCo sold the leftover bracelets they'd made for Swift's Boston leg and never stopped, earning about $10,000 since May. Another woman who attended the Nashville show is selling bracelets to pay off the $5,500 loan she took out to buy her and her kids' tickets.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Shakes It Off at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Last month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia announced that Taylor Swift's tour increased travel and tourism in the region, a claim backed by several other U.S. cities where the singer-songwriter has performed, and estimates reveal she could pump $5 billion into the global economy, per CBS News.