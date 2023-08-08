A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job' Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Etsy sellers are making thousands by listing Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets online.
  • The Eras Tour is estimated to contribute $5 billion to the economy worldwide.

"So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it" go Taylor Swift's lyrics in her 2022 track "You're on Your Own, Kid" — and Swifties are doing just that.

Fans are capitalizing on the Eras Tour hype by making and selling Swift-themed friendship bracelets on Etsy — with some of the highest earners raking in thousands of dollars, CNN Business reported.

Related: Taylor Swift Gave Tour Staff $100,000 Bonuses Totaling $55M

Jamie Thompkins, a 46-year-old mother and events manager based in Oklahoma City, told the outlet she sold more than 5,000 of the colorful, beaded bracelets on Etsy this summer and saw over $16,000 in sales. "There were weeks that making bracelets paid more than my full-time job," she said.

Presley Ann | Getty Images

Now, Thompkins is saving up to take her shop, Pigtails and Pixidust, from side hustle to full-time gig, and she's not alone, per CNN.

A group of four friends living in Connecticut and Massachusetts behind the Etsy store KimbaSienaCo sold the leftover bracelets they'd made for Swift's Boston leg and never stopped, earning about $10,000 since May. Another woman who attended the Nashville show is selling bracelets to pay off the $5,500 loan she took out to buy her and her kids' tickets.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Shakes It Off at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Last month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia announced that Taylor Swift's tour increased travel and tourism in the region, a claim backed by several other U.S. cities where the singer-songwriter has performed, and estimates reveal she could pump $5 billion into the global economy, per CBS News.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

