The listing came after Swift performed in the pouring rain for hours on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Taylor Swift's massive fan base, aptly called The Swifties, has been known to be over the top when it comes to conspiracy theories, album drops, and showing a lack of mercy online when it comes to the reigning queen of pop music's reported enemies.

But now, fans have taken it to another level after deciding to bottle and sell an unexpected souvenir from one of her The Eras Tour concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts — rainwater.

During Saturday's show (the second of three nights of sold-out shows) fans were met with massive downpours and inclement weather as Swift braved it and performed through the rain.

One image that circulated the internet on both Twitter and Instagram went viral after the seller (on what appears to be eBay) attempted to sell containers of the water for $250.

"What an entrepreneur," one person joked next to a crying laughing emoji next to the screenshot that was posted on the @OnlyInBos Instagram page.

"There is something deeply wrong with humans who seek this," another said.

WBZ Boston reported that the listing for the water had been removed and as of Tuesday afternoon, there was nothing of the sort on eBay aside from the free light-up bracelet fans get from entering the venue (priced at $10) and a collection of the confetti that falls to the crowd at the end of the show (priced at $15.)

It's estimated that nearly 200,000 fans attended Swift's three sold-out shows at Gillette.

Swift's early summer tour is no stranger to storms. Earlier this month, the 12-time Grammy Award winner played in the rain until 1:30 a.m. in Nashville, after a four-hour weather delay.

Swift is next set to play this upcoming holiday weekend at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The singer's net worth is an estimated $400 million, but it remains to be seen how much she will earn from the tour.