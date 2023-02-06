A Jar of Sand From the Beach Where Tom Brady Retired Is Selling For Nearly $100,000

Brady's retirement announcement has many diehard fans wanting to memorialize the moment, and now, thanks to one eager eBay seller, they can have their shot.

By Emily Rella

Tom Brady took the professional sports world by storm last week when he announced he would once again be retiring (for good) following his one-season comeback (and third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The three-time NFL MVP made the announcement in a short, but sweet video he filmed sitting on the beach in Surfside, a neighborhood in Miami Beach near the Indian Creek property he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen purchased in 2020.

The video marks the end of an era — and a career — that saw Brady win seven Super Bowl titles over the course of 23 seasons. Now, thanks to one eager eBay seller, fans can memorialize the moment.

EBay user 'Gadgetgs' is selling one of two jars of the sand where Brady created his announcement, with the starting bid beginning at $677 as a nod to Brady's 677 career touchdowns.

As of press time, the jar has 119 bids, with the highest bid coming in at a casual $99,900. The next bidder would need to offer $100,000 or more in order to clinch the prize.

"You will be receiving an 8oz mason jar bottled with the exact sand the GOAT Tom Brady made his retirement video on," the seller promised. "You will be owning the very land the GOAT retired on."

The seller said that he would provide video proof of the sand being collected if requested, noting that eBay does not allow sellers to upload videos to its platform.

The second sample taken from the beach will be sent to longtime Brady fan "Boston Connor" who is one of the hosts of the YouTube hit The Pat McAfee Show "if [he] wants to hold on to it", the seller said.

Bidding for the sand will end on Super Bowl Sunday, which falls on February 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Other eBay sellers have jumped on the bandwagon, claiming to be selling jars of sand from the same beach ranging in price from $1,000 to $15,000, though the original listing seems to be the only one offering video proof of the sand being bottled.

Upon his retirement, Brady will be entering a deal with Fox Sports as the network's lead sports analyst in a contract that's rumored to span 10 years and $375 million.

"There's so much to learn, there's so much to teach, you know, it's ever-evolving. Believe me, as much as you think I'm willing to teach people, I'm really looking to learn," the NFL star said about the new gig last week on his podcast Let's Go! with guest Stephen A. Smith.
