How to Navigate Online Cold Calling and Start Real Conversations

Cold outreach is still one of the most effective ways to build relationships, but success today comes down to personalization, brevity and leading with value rather than spam.

Personalization beats automation: reference something real about the person or their work to stand out.

If you knew me in school, you know this already. I was the kid who got you in trouble for talking too much. I was always making friends with everyone. Teachers did not love it, but it came naturally to me.

That same instinct has carried me through business. Relationships have always been the through line. And that is why when people ask me how I think about cold outreach, the answer is simple. It is just another way of starting conversations.

Cold calling used to mean picking up the phone and dialing strangers until someone finally answered. Now it is sliding into LinkedIn inboxes. It is sending emails to people who have never heard of you. The format has changed, but the principles have not. You either respect the other person’s time, or you get ignored.

The golden rule

The biggest mistake people make with online cold outreach is treating it like spam.

If your message looks like it went out to 500 people, it is deleted before it is even read. If it looks like you took two minutes to actually research the person, you have earned at least a glance.

It is not complicated. Show that you care enough to know who you are talking to.

Here’s what works today

Personalization beats automation. When I see a message that references something real, like my company, my industry or a podcast episode, it gets my attention. I might not bite, but I’ll respond. The opposite is also true. If it looks like a copy and paste, I do not finish the first line.

Keep it short. Nobody wants a novel in their DMs. Three or four lines max. Enough to make a point, not enough to waste time. If you cannot get your point across quickly, you lose them.

Lead with value. Stop asking to pick someone’s brain. That is code for taking someone’s time for free. Instead, lead with something that helps them. Say, “I have an idea that could save your team 20 hours a week.” Now you are speaking their language.

What does not work

Let’s be clear about what fails every time.

Mass blasts. They make you look lazy. Gimmicky subject lines. Nobody wants to feel tricked into opening an email. Aggressive follow-ups. If someone ignores you three times, the answer is no. Respect it and move on. You do not want to build a reputation as the person who cannot take a hint.

My approach

Here is how I think about it. I imagine the other person scrolling through my message between back-to-back meetings. They are tired. They are busy. They do not owe me their time.

That mindset changes the way I write. I keep it short. I cut to the point. I make sure they know I respect their schedule. And I never try to close on the first message.

The first goal is not a deal. The first goal is a conversation.

That has been true in real estate, in investing, and in every business I have built. Some of the best relationships in my career started with what looked like a cold call. The difference is that it never felt cold to the other person. I came in with an intention. I came in with respect. I came in with something to offer, not just something to take.

The shift

Here is the truth nobody talks about. The move from phone calls to LinkedIn and email has not actually changed the rules. It has just changed the medium.

Think about it. If you knocked on someone’s door 20 years ago, you would not barge in and start selling. You would say hello. You would introduce yourself. You would find common ground.

Online cold calling works the same way. You are knocking on a digital door. Respect it. Bring value. Know when to walk away.

Why it matters

People ask me all the time if cold calling is dead. My answer is no. It is alive and well. It has just evolved. The cold call is not about the phone anymore. It is about making the first move. It is about creating a spark where nothing existed before.

If you do it with respect, people notice. If you do it with laziness, people ignore you. The winners are the ones who learn how to start conversations that matter, no matter what platform they are on.

Final takeaway

Here is how I look at it: Treat people like people, not like names on a list. Do your homework. Keep it short. Lead with value.

Because the only real difference between spam and opportunity is the effort you put in before you hit send. And if you were the kid who got in trouble for talking too much in class, maybe this will come easier to you.