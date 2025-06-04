You're already marketing yourself. Whether it's intentional or not, you're telling the world who you are.

Let me drop a little truth bomb: Your personal brand matters.

Before you speak. Before you shake a hand. Before you even sit down. People are deciding what you represent. Wondering if you're worth remembering. Some say never judge a book by its cover. True, but your cover should still reflect the story inside.

That's personal branding. If you're not being intentional, you're being forgettable.

What branding really means

Early in my career, I thought branding meant logos and clever slogans. I was wrong.

Branding is the story you're telling when you walk into a room. It's the energy you carry. The way you treat people. It's your follow-through. It's how you show up when nobody's watching.

Your brand is not your resume. It's your reputation. It's your rhythm. It's your realness.

What are you really saying?

Every time you show up, you're broadcasting a message.

How do you dress? How do you talk? How do you listen? How do you treat people when you have nothing to gain?

That message lands before your words do. You can't fake presence. You either have it or you build it.

The cringe factor

I've had my face on a few billboards in my real estate days. Did it feel ridiculous at times? Absolutely. Did it work? Definitely.

People saw it. They remembered the guy from the giant blue billboard. It started conversations and resulted in quite a few phone calls. That's the power of visibility. It breaks the ice before you walk in. It gets people talking.

You don't need a billboard. You just need the guts to be seen. Most times, a little creativity goes a long way.

Wear it like you mean it

I've invested in hundreds of companies—snacks, apparel, pets, skincare, you name it. If I'm in, I'm all in. Hats? I wear one daily. Shirts? Always repping. Beverages? I drink what I believe in.

Not to be trendy. Not to sell. I believe in what I represent. If I back something, I live it. I wear it. I talk about it with pride.

You don't need a logo on your forehead. Find what feels like you and own it. A signature color. A phrase. A look. Something that sticks. Something that feels true.

A brand shouldn't feel forced. It should feel like home.

Passion is the pitch

People don't remember your features or your pricing sheet. They remember your fire. They remember how you made them feel when you talked about what you love. That's where connection happens.

Talk about your business. Your team. Your product. Your story. Show your belief. That's what moves people. Conviction wins over a perfect pitch every time.

Actions over adjectives

Don't say you're driven. Show it. Show up early. Stay late. Ask questions. Solve problems. Follow up when everyone else moves on.

Want to be known as a leader? Serve. Want to be seen as creative? Speak up with solutions. Telling people what you are is easy. Showing them? That's where the magic is.

Be the same everywhere

Your LinkedIn should feel like your meeting room. Your email should sound like you (might be controversial in a world of cold and robotic lingo). Your Instagram should reflect your values.

In my experience, people don't connect with polish. They connect with consistency. If you're high-energy, stay that way. If you're calm and thoughtful, great. Own it. Don't shift your tone to fit in. Stand firm in who you are.

Authenticity builds trust. Consistency earns it.

Spark curiosity

Sometimes it's the smallest thing that starts the biggest conversations.

Maybe it's a giant painting of Elton John (shoutout Ra Kadazi) in the background of your Zoom call. Maybe it's a phrase you always say. Maybe it's a logo that makes people ask questions.

Lean into those things. Let people wonder. Let them ask. Let them lean in. That opens the door to a deeper connection.

Tell the story

If you're doing great work, don't sit on it. Share it. Tell the story behind the success. Brag on your team. Talk about the messy middle that got you there. That's not ego. That's clarity.

People can't cheer you on if they don't know what you're building. Show them. Bring them along. Invite them into the story you're living every day.

Why this matters

I studied advertising and psychology at Southern Methodist University. One of my professors dropped a line that stuck with me forever: "If you're not on their mind, you're already forgotten."

That one sentence changed everything for me.

You don't have to be everywhere. You just have to be remembered in the right places. With the right message. At the right moment. That's branding. That's impact.

Every post. Every room. Every conversation. You're sending a message — whether you mean to or not. Ask yourself: Is it clear? Is it real? Is it worth remembering?

You're not just a walking billboard. You're a brand. Own it.