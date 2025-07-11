Success takes time, failure and a brutal climb. There isn't a shortcut — it's a long, brutal climb that tests your grit, not your speed.

When AC/DC screamed, "It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll," they weren't just talking about music. They were talking about life. About business. About anything that actually matters.

Building something like a career, a company or a life you're proud of is not a straight shot. It's a climb. Most people quit before they even lace up their boots.

I've lived this. I can tell you there is no elevator - only some steep stairs.

The grind will gut-check you

When I started in real estate, I thought I was going to take off like a rocket. I thought I was going to crush it because I was hungry.

Nope.

I was begging people to give me a shot. I was making cold calls, but no one answered. I was burning through my savings, wondering if I was just the punchline in someone else's story.

It's not just hard. It's humiliating. That's the climb (I think Miley Cyrus knows what I'm talking about here). The grind isn't supposed to reward you right away. It's supposed to test you. To see if you're serious.

There were nights I would sit in my car after another failed showing and ask myself, "Are you done? Or are you gonna keep swinging?"

Nobody talks about this part. The grind is where most people quietly disappear.

Everybody loves you at the finish line. Nobody cares at mile one.

When you're winning, people line up to cheer. They want to high-five you when you cross the tape. They want to be in the photo.

When you're losing?

When you're figuring it out?

When you're working for tips?

Crickets.

Nobody's watching when you're rehearsing in the garage.

Nobody's calling when you're cold and broke and doubting everything.

I remember hosting open houses where literally nobody showed up. Just me and the smell of fresh cookies, hoping the scent would sell the house.

Those moments? They're lonely. But they're necessary.

That's where most people tap out.

They didn't realize how long the road really is.

The road is the reward

The win isn't what changes you. The road does.

You can't microwave success. You can't DoorDash resilience.

You have to live it. You have to get up when you're embarrassed. You have to keep going when you're wildly behind.

As you might know, I'm a big music collector. I've always loved how music paints a picture, brings emotion, and — most importantly — brings people together.

There's a reason AC/DC didn't write, "It's a short way to the top."

It's long. It's brutal. It's personal.

And it's worth it.

The stories are what stick.

The deals you chased for years.

The connections you built that finally paid off.

The nights you went to bed completely drained, and still showed up the next morning. Side note: I have a lot of energy and never drank caffeine. Once I became a dad, I met the most tired version of myself to ever exist. Ever. Still getting to know him to this day, and typically that's over a cup of joe (or three) these days.

I used to think the destination would feel better than the process. I learned quickly: The process is where the gold is.

Learn to love getting hit

Here's a lesson I wish I had learned sooner.

You've got to fall in love with the hits.

Rejection.

Failure.

Starting over.

That's the currency of growth.

Life can often feel like we're more of a punching bag than a human. I know I'm not the only one who understands what that feels like.

If you're not getting rejected, you're not in the game.

It's a long way to the top.

I've been laughed at.

I've been told I wasn't good enough.

I've been told no so many times I stopped counting...twenty years ago.

And that's how I knew I was actually doing something.

Speed won't always save you

I love moving fast. But I build systems that make speed sustainable.

Fast without a foundation will collapse.

I've built businesses that took years before anyone noticed. I've seen people flame out in six months chasing the shortcut.

Speed is exciting. Speed makes you feel like you're winning.

But most of the time, you're just building something that can't hold the weight.

The long road builds muscle.

The long road builds reputation.

The long road builds something that can actually hold the weight of success.

I don't want fast wins that fall apart. I want to build things that last longer than me.

If you're climbing, you're winning

You don't need to be perfect. You just need to keep moving. It doesn't matter if you're on step two or step two thousand. If you're still climbing, you're still in it. You don't have to have it all figured out. You don't have to be the loudest (I recently wrote more on that topic).

You just have to keep showing up.

Success isn't a party bus.

It's a back-alley van you have to push uphill yourself.

While walking through quicksand. While juggling.

The more ridiculous that sounds, the more accurately I'm describing what the journey feels like. If you're sweating, struggling, still standing? You're already winning.

The top isn't some magical place. It's the next step. It's the decision to keep going.

Remember, if you're on the long road, good. That means you're exactly where you're supposed to be.

Keep going. The top isn't going anywhere.