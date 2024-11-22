Celebrities and influencers aren't just for entertainment — they're powerful partners who can amplify your brand, boost market visibility and drive growth when the alignment is authentic and strategic.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Picture this — you're producing a movie, and you get to pick the perfect lead. Who would it be? Your favorite celebrity? A rising influencer? The next big name in music?

Now, as a startup founder in 2024, this isn't just a fantasy. The lines between everyday brands and big names are blurrier than ever. Whether you're just starting out or already running a multi-million-dollar business, the chance for an influencer or celebrity to notice your brand is more real than you might think.

As I wrote this, I knew exactly who to call for the inside scoop on partnerships — my best friend, Steve Olenick. He's a celebrity lawyer and the Partner and Chair of the Sports & Entertainment Practice at Mintz Levin, where he's done countless deals that involve talent getting equity for promotion and services. His insights drove home how celebrity partnerships can boost startup goals. Steve also emphasized that authenticity is key; when a celebrity genuinely believes in your brand, the partnership is more likely to resonate with audiences.