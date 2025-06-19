If you're looking for a way to shake up some of the stagnant thinking and difficult roadblocks you've faced as a founder, then retreats could be the answer for you.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've spent years working with startups and scaling businesses, and one of several trends I've seen consistently create lasting impact is the strategic use of retreats. In more than 20 years of reporting and producing at TV stations, and editing and writing for different websites, I've actively participated in retreats organized by the organizations where I've advised or worked. At these gatherings, beyond the usual work-related content — I've hiked trails, done silent meditations and have taken part in metaphysical book reading groups.

After participating in company retreats, I can say that they are an excellent tool for growth. Although they sometimes feel like general vacations disguised as meetings or seminars, they often act as deliberate pauses, pushing the company forward. Besides strengthening team cohesion, they also help unlock new layers of creativity and clarity in decision-making.

Strategic retreats are becoming a key element in the strategies of growth-minded leaders, especially during the summer months, when a shift in pace can lead to transformative breakthroughs. More and more founders are starting to recognize the value of startup and company retreats. Here are five reasons why I think founders should schedule retreats.

Related: Open Conversations Are Often Stifled at Work — Here's How to Break That Silence and Reach Your True Potential

1. Retreats build deep, lasting connections

I have built plenty of valuable connections in retreats I've attended. I have also seen founders, co-founders and company executives participate in retreats targeting people in those roles. Those experiences created new relationships and strengthened ones that existed already, and even led to eventual business deals.

Ups and downs are a given during the entrepreneurial journey, and your network is a huge basis for support. Most entrepreneurs have attended a mid-week networking event that lasts an hour or two and probably doesn't result in new connections that truly help build their network. Unlike this more superficial networking, retreats give a more immersive experience that forges stronger bonds between participants, helping build a trusted support network that founders can rely on during tough times, where support and guidance may be needed.

These connections aren't just limited to founders. Team members attending a retreat often develop stronger working relationships, too, as the programming at retreats provides them with a space for open conversations and interactions. Enjoyable activities and a relaxed setting can break down barriers and help employees build honest, deep connections they usually don't find at fleeting networking events.

2. They cut distractions and help decision-making

One of the most underrated benefits of retreats is the clarity that comes from being fully present. They offer a rare opportunity for uninterrupted thinking — away from the constant buzz of notifications, meetings and operational fires. For founders, this means space to engage in deeper, more deliberate conversations about the direction of the business, without the usual digital distractions and mental clutter.

I have seen a clear pattern: My creativity improves when I unplug from the regular chaos. And this is in part because I'm away from the usual routine and fully invested in the workshops, group discussions or even outdoor adventures at a retreat.

These periods of seclusion give founders and employees the mental reset needed to engage in deeper strategic discussions, party games or even hackathons without as much pressure. The activities create inspiring experiences for workers to share.

So, it makes total sense to me why founders like Bill Gates take two-week-long retreats that he calls "Think Weeks," to disconnect himself from work and gain fresh insight.

Related: Now Is the Best Time to Consider Offshoring At Least 1 Job at Your Company — Here's Why.

3. Retreats help you share knowledge and solve problems

What sets retreats apart from traditional conferences or online courses is their emphasis on actionable learning in real time. Workshops and discussions in these retreats are often led by seasoned operators, investors and domain experts who've been in the trenches. They speak from experience, not theory. So, the advice tends to be specific, tested and immediately relevant.

Even more valuable is the knowledge shared founder-to-founder. Since everyone arrives with different challenges and skill sets, this naturally creates an exchange environment. You may hear how someone approached a failed product launch, restructured a team or rethought their pricing, and you're just as likely to share your own playbook in return.

This kind of learning encourages founders to think more critically, adapt faster and lead more confidently, making it one of the perfect spots to get realistic insights on leadership and product-driven growth.

4. They promote better mental health and creativity

In my experience, retreats with founders have consistently proven just how powerful stepping away from the daily grind can be. For many of us, the constant context-switching and relentless pace of building something from the ground up leave little room for mental clarity or creative thought. But when you intentionally remove yourself from that environment — even temporarily — you create space to reflect, recharge and reconnect.

Many founders I've met echo this: The simple act of slowing down, surrounded by like-minded individuals, creates a mental reset that's hard to replicate elsewhere.

Another point to consider is that retreats give you a chance to rest and not think about pressing problems. The expert-led workshops and guest speakers may spark new ideas or help you reframe persistent challenges. By the time the retreat ends, you return rested, strategically realigned and creatively recharged. You can come back to the issues and may be more likely to solve them.

Related: Effective Networking Requires Mastering These 5 Skills

5. Retreats help you find lasting mentorship and support

Some of the most valuable professional relationships I've built didn't start in a boardroom or on LinkedIn. They started at retreats. There's something uniquely powerful about the connections formed outside your usual work environment. They're often like-minded colleagues who understand the hustle of building something from scratch.

Retreats create an ideal setting for these relationships to form naturally. Conversations are often less formal and more honest, transparent or grounded because there's far less pressure to pitch or network. Whether it's a fellow founder a few steps ahead of you or an investor offering off-the-record advice, connections often evolve into lasting mentorships. Someone you meet at a retreat may turn into a long-term sounding board that contributes directly to the sustainability and growth of your journey.

Should you keep arranging more retreats?

The short answer is yes. Beyond the lasting relationships formed, these shared experiences unlock new opportunities, challenge stagnant thinking and provide the support needed to tackle complex decisions head-on.

From an investor's perspective, supporting retreats is a smart strategy. It builds stronger founder relationships, deeper trust and a more connected ecosystem where value extends beyond capital.

So yes, founders should keep planning retreats, not as a luxury, but as a strategic pause that fuels clarity, creativity and connection when it matters most.