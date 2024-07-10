More than ever, we live in a global work-from-home economy. Offshoring can help you reap the benefits of that by cutting costs, enhancing unit economics and improving productivity.

Offshoring work has been popular for quite some time now and has been a popular topic among entrepreneurs. But there's no time better than today to do this. The global economy post-pandemic has seen a rise in work-from-home, and advances in technology that let remote workers communicate and share information securely and efficiently from anywhere in the world. Geographic location is no longer a hindrance to success for workers or a barrier to hiring for employers.

Managing my own business for more than 15 years has shown me firsthand the value of using offshore employees to lighten my administrative load and make me more productive. Here's a list of examples, statistics and reasons showing why it's advantageous for businesses to find at least one part of their operation to send offshore.

