Mark Zuckerberg walked into court to defend Instagram from accusations it addicts children. But it was his entourage that drew the attention of the judge. At least two people flanking the Meta CEO on Wednesday wore Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses—AI-equipped eyewear that can record video. Judge Carolyn Kuhl immediately issued a warning. “If you have done that, you must delete that, or you will be held in contempt of the court,” she said, according to CNBC. “This is very serious.”

The glasses became a focal point in a landmark trial about Instagram’s impact on young users. Zuckerberg testified in a case brought by a 20-year-old woman who claims she became addicted to Instagram at age 9. The lawsuit alleges Meta deliberately designed features like beauty filters, infinite scroll, and auto-play to hook children.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses have become controversial for their ability to record others. Sales of the glasses more than tripled in 2025, Zuckerberg said last month. The trial continues for several more weeks.

