4 Surprising Ways Joy Makes You a Stronger, Smarter Leader

Key Takeaways Why joy sharpens decision-making, strengthens resilience and directly improves engagement.

How leaders can cultivate real joy at work without ignoring pressure, inequity or hard realities.

Joy is rarely mentioned in serious conversations about leadership, especially when employees are exhausted and disengaged. It sounds too soft, too emotional, too unprofessional. Yet organizations that invest in authentic joy — not performative holiday photo ops or office parties — unlock a secret to performance, creativity and inclusion.

What joy really means

Joy is the sense that your spirit is vibrant and alive, a feeling of brightness and lightness. When we experience joy, we know, feel and act on what matters most, confident that more good things will follow. Research shows that joy manifests in our bodies — it releases “happiness hormones,” calms the nerves, surfaces as warmth on our faces and infuses interactions with playfulness and laughter.

Joy is essential for leaders. The fresh perspective it brings helps manage stress, boost resilience, make more inclusive decisions, build trust and imagine better futures. All of these benefits contribute to a stronger strategy and execution.

The World Economic Forum identifies the “Joy Gap”—the difference between employees’ expectations for experiencing joy and their actual experience at work. Many workplaces struggle because leaders lack a clear purpose, fail to foster healthy relationships or overlook authentic appreciation for their teams.

To understand the power of joy, it helps to define what it is not. Joy does not:

Project false cheerfulness

Inject forced positivity

Ignore pain, inequity or injustice

Support a scarcity mentality

Expect perfection

Accept fear-based control

It may feel inappropriate to focus on joy amid high-stakes business realities or societal suffering. Yet leaders can make space for it. By modeling and inviting joy, workplaces create environments where people feel seen, valued and free to bring their full selves to work. In doing so, joy fosters emotional safety, dignity and inclusion.

1. Joy drives engagement that drives performance

Joy is a powerful motivator. It sharpens the mind, improving decision-making and problem-solving. Positive anticipation energizes employees, helping them work harder with less stress.

A simple but underused driver of joy is authentic recognition. “Catching people doing things right” strengthens engagement and equity. Research from Dr. Meg Warren at Western Washington University shows that recognition matters deeply, especially when inclusive and intentional. How often are you acknowledging your colleagues for their achievements in ways that truly resonate?

2. Joy generates wellness

Joy supports both mental and physical health. It lowers blood pressure, strengthens immunity and triggers endorphins and dopamine — the brain’s natural mood boosters. Teams that experience joy are more resilient, less burned out and more productive.

Leaders benefit too. Experiencing joy helps regulate emotions, maintain perspective under pressure and respond more effectively to challenges—a reminder of the value of joy in both self-care and leadership.

3. Joy fuels collaboration and innovation

Innovation thrives where people feel safe, connected and energized. Joy encourages risk-taking, open communication and creative problem-solving. It unfreezes defensive behaviors and enables curiosity, experimentation and bold thinking.

Trust is foundational. Inclusive leaders build it by listening actively, caring for team well-being, collaborating to navigate challenges and supporting professional growth. Joy strengthens the relational infrastructure that drives continuous improvement and organizational excellence.

4. Joy equips employees to lead inclusively and excel

Every employee can contribute to inclusive leadership — in projects, relationships and decision-making. When joy is present, teams are motivated, aligned and high-performing. Joy bridges inclusion to excellence, fostering a culture of psychological safety, collaboration and achievement.

Signs that joy is thriving include employees who feel belonging, speak up, take thoughtful risks, collaborate well and pursue excellence without fear of bias or discrimination. This shared vitality is how organizations retain top talent and sustain high-performing teams.

Final thoughts

The true power of joy is that it reminds leaders — and teams — that even in chaos, goodness is possible. Joy reorients us toward kindness, integrity and mutual respect. Teams are stronger when they have faced challenges together, yet can still celebrate achievements and connection.

At its core, joy affirms: beyond pain and shortcomings, we are worthy of delight. Joy is not optional. It is essential to a life well-lived, a team well-managed and a company well-run. Enjoy.