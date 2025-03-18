Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gen Zers carry unique skills for promoting better ways of working and thriving in diverse work environments. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Gen Z will make up about 30% of the U.S. workforce by 2030.

As career catalyzers with an appreciation for purposeful change, this generation's approach to work offers valuable lessons in adaptability, collaboration and wellness. To get ahead of generational shifts on the horizon, here are five traits from this younger generation that could transform your small business for the better.

1. Regular feedback

While this line of thinking may not apply to you, Gen Z is often stereotyped as being closed to criticism and direction. However, Gen Zers are very similar to younger millennials. Both groups are 73% more likely to ask for recognition several times a month compared with baby boomers.

What's more, a survey found that 65% of Gen Z respondents want feedback regularly at least once a week. Though regular feedback may not be possible or appropriate for every member of your team, the results speak for themselves across age groups.

Gallup research found that 80% of employees who said they had received meaningful feedback in the last week were fully engaged, regardless of whether they worked remotely or in person.

For ideas on how to implement regular feedback beyond one-on-one time with your team members, consider words of encouragement or the occasional "thank you" note. More broadly, mentorship can provide direct hands-on support for enhanced personal and professional development for both mentor and mentee. Among my teams, mentorship has transformed ways of working. These situations helped my teams and me discover that past guidelines may not always apply and change can provide much-needed freedom for everyone to succeed.

2. Lifelong learning

As the first generation to have the internet as a part of daily life — whether in the family computer room, at the local library or somewhere in between — Gen Z grew up learning in an unknown landscape and embraced it into adulthood.

A Udemy study found that this knowledge-seeking enthusiasm remains. Gen Z is the most motivated by professional development compared to their millennial and Gen X counterparts. Continuous learning in the small business environment can vary vastly based on size, industry and other factors. Consider attending external workshops for specialized training support or offering casual "lunch and learn" sessions to encourage ongoing growth.

3. Wellness

Gen Z places greater value on work that fits their personal well-being mindset rather than shifting personal needs around a dream career. A 2024 Gen Z and millennial survey found that 25% of Gen Zers chose their workplace for its good work-life balance. Presenteeism, the act of showing up to work as a performative measure but functioning in a limited capacity due to illness, exhaustion or other reasons, is something I'm mindful of among my teams.

The pursuit of success can cause burnout if left unchecked, which can easily hinder long-term growth and connection for your teams and overall business. Gen Z is no stranger to the dangers of fatigue and presenteeism, holding greater awareness of mental health than other age brackets.

For small business owners, the entrepreneurial environment provides valuable recruitment potential. Small businesses have long offered flexible work hours, remote work options and a more personalized approach to varying needs. Evaluate how your business is communicating work-life balance benefits to potential talent and existing employees and if changes to your growth strategy are needed to fulfill employee wellness needs.

4. Purpose-driven authenticity

More than previous generations, Gen Z demands purpose and accountability. This generation is particularly conscious of social justice and environmental activism. At the same time, your business may not be directly involved in rising societal issues or face environmental concerns, but authentically communicating how and where your business intersects on these issues and what customers should be aware of in using certain services places you as a leader in the space.

If authenticity is an area of your work, ensure you are clearly articulating your business's mission and purpose, values, practices and employee contributions on social channels, websites and in conversations with customers or other stakeholders. Explore support for community initiatives that are aligned with these values, such as volunteering at a local food bank or partnering with a homeless shelter.

5. Personalization and individuality

Tied to authenticity, Gen Zers are known for the value they place on customized products, authentic brand messaging and responsible business practices. The same rings true in the working world – Gen Z values personal relationships with colleagues and visibility from leadership on their goals and strengths.

Alignment to these values (or lack thereof) is often a deciding factor in continued employment among this generation. A LinkedIn survey found that nearly nine in 10 Gen Z professionals would be ready to leave their jobs if another company's values were more closely aligned with their own. As a takeaway, consider promoting open communication channels with your employees or offering customized recognition that resonates with personal motivations (e.g., superlative awards for "Best Team Player" or "Speediest Stocker").

Each generation carries weaknesses and strengths, and digital natives are no different. Gen Z and its predecessors carry lessons specific to their past and distinct visions for the future. Embracing the Gen Z values of individuality, authenticity, wellness and development may not work in every scenario, but long-term applications of these beliefs could put your small business ahead of a changing workforce.