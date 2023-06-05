Automation is one way to cut through the noise: daily check-ins, circle-backs, status updates, etc. — and leave mental space for the big stuff.

Paris is home to one of the most spectacular daily light shows in the world. Every hour, the Eiffel Tower's 20,000-plus lightbulbs flash on and off. The show goes on until 1 a.m. — until recently. In September 2022, the city announced that the iconic landmark would go dark at 11:45 p.m., resulting in a four percent reduction in power consumption.

At some point in the decision-making process, French officials were likely faced with a choice — to dim the lights or to let them shine at full force for a shorter duration of time. Clearly, the latter option triumphed.

As CEO of Jotform, I take the same approach to my daily work. Rather than toil for more hours at half-capacity, I'd rather shine bright and shut down early. But this wasn't always the case.