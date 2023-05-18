5 Ways to Overcome Your Fear of Asking for Help These methods create a personal mindset and company culture that regards both asking for and offering assistance as an admirable strength.

By Aytekin Tank

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"I hate asking for help."

I was driving home listening to one of my favorite podcasts when the topic of being an introverted entrepreneur came up. I heard people repeatedly use statements like the above to describe their challenges, especially those just starting their businesses.

That's when I felt it: a twinge of recognition. Even though I now run a successful form-building company with over 20 million users worldwide, I vividly remember being more of a shy kid growing up. And back in 2006, when I founded my startup, I didn't possess the degree of self-confidence I do now: I was much more of an introvert at networking events and found it hard to reach out to others for advice or counsel.

In a 2019 Entrepreneur article, writer Raj De Matta noted that being an introverted CEO isn't the kiss of death we might think it is. In fact, he points out that many successful leaders — including Bill Gates, Larry Page, Steve Wozniak and Warren Buffett — had once applied this label to themselves. Moreover, he observes, introverts make for excellent listeners and tend to mindfully choose their words — preferring meaning over fluff.

But the one thing they most struggle with? You guessed it: Overcoming the fear of asking for help.

Related: 5 Ways to Get Better at Asking for Help

"The truth is, asking for help puts us in a vulnerable position," writes Alexa Dagostino in another 2019 Entrepreneur article. "We admit we don't know something to somebody we might not be comfortable sharing that weakness with."

"Sometimes, we even have to ask for help multiple times from the same person," she adds, "making us feel embarrassed and even causing us to doubt our abilities."

The truth is that putting ourselves out there can feel intimidating, especially when we're used to resolving problems on our own. And as entrepreneurs, there are always new problems to reckon with. So how can we become comfortable with reaching out? Below are a few methods I've learned, based on both experts' observations and my own experiences.

1. Recharge first

When you're in overwhelm mode, asking for help can seem daunting. It's much easier to work yourself into a sweat with your heart racing wildly if you've only slept four hours. Recharging, then, is essential.

I've been practicing mindfulness in many forms throughout the years — whether through meditation, mindful walking or just plain unplugging and doing nothing for an hour or two. These seem too easy, right? But they have numerous benefits, including allowing your mind to feel calm enough to approach others.

Related: Why Mindfulness Matters for Entrepreneurs

2. View reaching out as a sign of strength

It's simply a myth that there is something virtuous about forging through things alone — getting the job done no matter how stressful it is. Also writing for Entrepreneur, Brent Ritz notes that building a business requires us to seek advice, support and people with more expertise.

"[This] is not a sign of weakness or inability," he observes. "It is a sign that you recognize what others can bring to your business and life and are prepared to let them do some things for you." In that sense, reaching out for help is a manifestation of strength and resilience.

3. Hit the books first

Doing some research first and feeling confident about the subject matter can help build you up before approaching others. Senior vice president of marketing and sales for The UPS Store, Michelle Van Slyke, recommends the following:

"Make sure you have a clear understanding of your needs and identify the goal or objective you are working to achieve before looping in others. A more precise understanding of the problem you're working to solve will help you develop the right questions."

I've found this approach particularly helpful, as it's a reminder of my capabilities as a leader and helps develop my motivation and confidence.

4. Create a culture that values offering help

Perhaps one of the greatest lessons I've learned is that to get more comfortable reaching out for help, you must also offer it. When a workplace is user-friendly, people don't hesitate in sharing resources and knowledge. This is a dynamic that, Dagostino details, you can cultivate daily in interactions — by checking in regularly with employees and letting them know you're available for questions or concerns. Help then becomes a trickle-down effect across an organization, making it easier for everyone to reach out to colleagues or superiors when they're in a bind.

Related: 12 Easy and Efficient Ways Entrepreneurs Can Help Others

5. Be willing to accept what you don't know

At my company, Jotform, it's been humbling to see how others cultivate their relationships and broaden their horizons just by being open to learning.

Those of us with introverted tendencies often get caught up in our worlds, trying to find solutions without involving others. But part of being a great leader is being influenced by teamwork and how people show up for each other in different ways.

The most pivotal way I've learned to start asking for help has been simply acknowledging that I don't know everything… that I don't have all the answers (none of us do). Recognizing that fact is an indispensable part of intellectual honesty.

Related: Admit the Things You Don't Understand and Other Must-Read Business Tips

With all this newfound clarity in mind, you too can become more emboldened in seeking help when it's needed, without timidity or fear getting in the way.

Wavy Line
Aytekin Tank

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform

Aytekin Tank is the founder and CEO of Jotform and the author of Automate Your Busywork. Tank is a renowned industry leader on topics such as entrepreneurship, technology, bootstrapping and productivity. He has nearly two decades of experience leading a global workforce.

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Managing Employees Entrepreneurs Psychology Company Culture Asking for Help

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Oscar Mayer Is Changing the Name of Its Iconic Wienermobile

The company is slamming the brakes on its wiener on wheels and rolling out a new meaty ride.

By Dan Bova
Living

3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself.

Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.

By Barry Raber
Business News

Internet Enamored With 6-Year-Old Who Has A Full Morning Routine Before School: 'He Looks Like A Real Scholar'

Ayaan Holder begins his mornings at 6:30 a.m., as documented by his mother, Angel.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

4 Ways to Train Employees Effectively

Without the right combination of technology, hands-on attention and follow up you can't be confident what is taught today will be remembered tomorrow.

By Heather R. Huhman
Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 5/23/23 at 3 p.m. EDT. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff