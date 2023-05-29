Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Homer understood the power of habits. In his epic poem, The Odyssey, the Sirens are half-woman, half-bird creatures whose hypnotic voices lure sailors into deadly coastlines. Ignore the misogyny in this ancient Greek tale, and the Sirens represent temptation; the magnetic pull of things we should probably resist. I'm not a classical scholar, but habits feel like the siren song of modern life.

As a CEO, I've also noticed that entrepreneurs often underestimate how habits influence our businesses. Unless we're talking clichéd green juice and cold plunge routines, we think our changeable workdays give us a free pass in the world of habits. Yet, research shows about 40% of our daily activities are habitual. That includes founders, too.