Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

I Started Only Checking My Email Every Other Day. Here's What Happened.

The change took some time, but it's been transformative for my business—and it's easier than it sounds.

By
This story appears in the September 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Like most entrepreneurs, my days were once a scattered mess. Now they're productive.

Courtesy of Kim Kaupe

For example, as I'm writing this, it's 5 p.m. and I have triumphantly crossed four things off my to-do list, taken two Zoom meetings, and grabbed lunch with a client-turned-acquaintance — not to mention that I woke up when my alarm went off this morning (no snooze) and put on clothes with buttons (miraculous in a post-Covid world!).

Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today

Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.

Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes with an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

'Tolkien is Turning in His Grave': Elon Musk Slams Jeff Bezos' Latest Project

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

Choose Your Words Carefully to Transform Your Mindset (and Your Success)

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More