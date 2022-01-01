Entrepreneur | September 2022

Signing out of account, Standby...
15 Young Founders Rethinking Everything From Artificial Intelligence to Carbon Removal, Sustainable Fashion to...Pizza!
Our definitive list of the up-and-comers to watch this year.
Almost 3 Decades Ago, I Wrote Myself a Check For $1 Million, When I Had Nothing. Here's Why.
It reminds me that I can depend on myself to pull through, no matter how hard things get.
The 50 Franchise Companies Doing the Most to Champion Diversity
As the franchise industry works to diversify its ranks, these brands have taken the lead—helping people from underrepresented groups achieve their franchising dreams.
What's It Like to Be the First U.S. Franchisee for a Successful International Franchise? This Miami Entrepreneur Is Finding Out.
Sergio Aguirre signed up to be the first stateside franchisee for the successful laundry franchise, Mr Jeff.
When This Dog Training Company Went Off-Course, The Owner Took a Time-Out. Here's How He Got It Back on All Fours.
Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye found the value of stepping back to reassess.
Worried About a Recession? Do This to Prepare Your Company.
As the economy shifts, ask yourself these four questions.
Tech That Helps You... Buy Less Tech!
You don’t need more gadgets. You just need practical tech that can pull double duty—helping you stay focused and charged all day.
I Started Only Checking My Email Every Other Day. Here's What Happened.
The change took some time, but it’s been transformative for my business—and it’s easier than it sounds.
Here's an Ad that Sucks. Here's How to Fix It.
To show you the power of good advertising, I’m taking one real ad and fixing it up. Behold the power of direct-response strategies!
Good Bosses Show Their Human Side. But What If the Boss Is Freaking Out?
Six entrepreneurs talk about finding the line between being vulnerable, and unsettling your team.
Here's Where Steve Case Believes Tomorrow's Most Influential Companies Will Start
Hint: It's not Silicon Valley or New York City.
Founder Amy Nelson Was Madly Pulling a Pandemic Pivot When... the FBI Showed Up at Her Door With Guns, Seized Her Money, and Told her Husband he was the Target of a Criminal Investigation
Nelson built a successful women's coworking company, The Riveter, before it all came crashing down. This is her story, told in real-time.
If You're Struggling to Solve a Problem, You May Be Looking at Things Just 1% Wrong
The good news is... you're 99% of the way there.
Listen Closely to What People Ask You. That's Where to Find Your Hidden Power.
When people ask questions, they're revealing what your value is to them.
These Co-Founders Are Using 'Quiet Confidence' to Flip the Script on Cutthroat Startup Culture and Make Their Mark on a $46 Billion Industry
Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan were raised with a set of values that, in many ways, directly conflict with those in the startup space -- but they're using that to their advantage and taking noodle brand Immi to the next level.
