DAN S. KENNEDY is a strategic advisor, consultant, business coach, and author of the popular No B.S. book series. He directly influences more than one million business owners annually. 

Online Marketing

Get your website in shape and drawing in new business by following these five tips.
6 min read
Marketing

If you can get your message, market, and media right, you'll be on your way to marketing dominance.
5 min read
Marketing

By putting this plan to work for you, you'll close more sales and increase your small business's profits.
5 min read
Marketing

How follow-up can net you more money and grow your business.
5 min read
Advertising

Here's when, why and how to do advertising without relying on a brand.
4 min read
Marketing

Once you send out your marketing pieces, your job is just beginning. Find out which three things are 'must dos' if you want your direct marketing campaigns to succeed.
6 min read
Marketing

Don't confuse your prospects and customers by sending direct marketing pieces that make them wonder what to do next. Instead, spell out their next steps clearly.
5 min read
Marketing

Follow the second rule of direct marketing to inspire immediate responses from your target market.
6 min read
Time Management

How much are the tech tools you use distracting you from doing real work? Find out -- and find out how to stop it.
5 min read
Productivity

The four-step approach to deriving maximum value from your time.
6 min read
Time Management

Do any of these time suckers work at your company? Here's how you can avoid them and improve your productivity.
6 min read
Time Management

Discover how other people's money, resources and customers can help save you time.
5 min read
Time Management

This time management expert offers a formula for determining how much your time is really worth.
5 min read
Presentations

Tips for reaching out to the people who never registered for, showed up to or purchased something from your presentation.
5 min read
Presentations

Find out how to run dozens of webinars a day to accelerate your sales.
6 min read

Books by Dan S. Kennedy

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Ruthless Management of People & Profits

No B.S. Guide to Maximum Referrals & Customer Retention

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Wealth Attraction in The New Economy

No B.S. Sales Success in The New Economy

No B.S. Business Success in the New Economy

No B.S. Grassroots Marketing

