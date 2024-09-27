If you're "stuck," simply taking action isn't enough — follow this advice to increase your chances of success. Breaking the Code of Extraordinarily Successful People

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Early in my career, I was very fortunate to be exposed to some of the greatest "success educators," such as Earl Nightingale, Dr. Maxwell Maltz, Napoleon Hill, and the more contemporary Zig Ziglar and Jim Rohn. More recently, for 10 years, I had the opportunity to frequently appear as a speaker alongside Rohn, Ziglar, Brian Tracy, Tom Hopkins, and others like them.

There's a point Jim made that stuck with me when I first heard him say it as a kid, and it still resonates today. It breaks the code of the highly successful person, taking all the mystery and mystique away. When you closely examine a highly successful person in any field, you walk away saying to yourself: