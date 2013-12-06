For Subscribers

5 Ways to Decrease Interruptions and Increase Productivity

Interruptions destroy many entrepreneurs' productivity. Follow these five strategies to end the unnecessary interruptions and increase the amount of work you get done on a regular basis.

learn more about Dan S. Kennedy

By Dan S. Kennedy

10'000 Hours | Getty Images

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Distractions and interruptions can be the biggest enemy of productivity. Whether it's a coworker stopping by for a chat, a notification popping up on your phone, or a sudden urge to check social media, interruptions can take up valuable time and energy, making it difficult to focus and get work done.

You can use several strategies to minimize interruptions and increase your productivity. Here are five time-defense tactics you'll can to use:

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Productivity Growth Strategies Managing Employees Communication Strategies Grow Your Business Time Management Tips Leadership Qualities Business Management The Treps Premium

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

A First-Time Writer Was Disappointed That No One Came to Her Book Signing. Then Stephen King Tweeted About It.

After Chelsea Banning tweeted that she was "a little embarrassed" that only two people came to her book party, some of the biggest writers in the world came to her rescue.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton

Growing a Business

How Much Free Advice Should You Give Away in a Proposal?

How to protect your property while winning the work.

By Jonathan Rick

Business News

Former Disney Actress Says She Makes 10 Times More Money Doing Porn: 'I Am Having So Much More Fun.'

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward says adult films have liberated her from Hollywood and earned her a lot of money.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Bankruptcy: 'Thank You to All of Our Loyal Customers'

The company's stores and website will remain open for the time being.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz