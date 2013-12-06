5 Ways to Decrease Interruptions and Increase Productivity

Interruptions destroy many entrepreneurs' productivity. Follow these five strategies to end the unnecessary interruptions and increase the amount of work you get done on a regular basis.

Distractions and interruptions can be the biggest enemy of productivity. Whether it's a coworker stopping by for a chat, a notification popping up on your phone, or a sudden urge to check social media, interruptions can take up valuable time and energy, making it difficult to focus and get work done.

You can use several strategies to minimize interruptions and increase your productivity. Here are five time-defense tactics you'll can to use: