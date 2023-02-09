Entrepreneurs: Stop Wearing All the Hats and Do This Instead

By following these three strategies, you'll go much further and faster.

learn more about Clate Mask

By Clate Mask

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the most common complaints of entrepreneurs is, "I'm doing everything and can't get it all done!" I've been there, and I know just how easy it is to take everything on yourself until you end up completely overwhelmed.

But there's no glory in being an entrepreneurial martyr, and certainly no business sense in it either. It's time for entrepreneurs to stop thinking it's their job to pile on the hats, despite the costs. Here's what to do instead.

Related: 8 Secrets to Success in Business

Prioritize to protect your brand

As a business owner, there are certain things you and you alone should own. Namely, the big-picture tasks of setting your company's vision and protecting your brand. This has always been hugely important to me, to the extent that some might say I'm territorial about it. But you have to be.

You created your brand, and you know it better than anyone else. You know what products or services will align with your mission and vision and what could threaten what you're trying to build. As the business owner, you might choose to retain ownership over partnerships. This way, you ensure any partners you engage with have the same commitment to quality you do so that joining forces with them will strengthen your brand rather than weaken it.

Related: 5 Ways Your Business Can Protect Its Online Brand

Hire for your weaknesses

To stop taking responsibility for every single part of your business, you need a team to support you. What is the best way to create one? Don't hire to replace yourself; hire for your weaknesses. In other words, don't hire people like you who share similar strengths. Hire folks with wildly different skill sets and even opposing perspectives, so you can have a robust team that fills all your gaps.

If you're unsure of your strengths and weaknesses, it's worth taking the time to figure them out. First, consider what areas of the business only you can handle. Maybe it's strategic planning, forming strong vendor relationships or managing production. Also, think about the parts of the business you enjoy. Your strengths won't always magically line up with the fun parts of entrepreneurship, but there's a good chance the areas where you naturally excel are also the areas you're drawn toward.

Next, consider where you've had hiccups in your business. Even if you're a young company, the odds are that you've encountered friction at least a few times. Was it when you tried to handle customer service? Did you flub a technical matter? Being honest in conducting a self-assessment will help you determine the exact types of people you need most.

Related: 4 Reasons Why You Should Always be Hiring for Your Business

Trust your team

This will help you create a more functional business and prioritize properly to protect your brand. Of course, there's one major caveat: none of this will work if you insist on micromanaging. You have to have enough trust in your team to give them the autonomy to execute their roles.

As a business owner, you shouldn't be the one stepping in to comment about the color of a banner ad in a newsletter or weighing in on email copy (unless graphic design and marketing are your strengths). The little things should be left to the people you hired to own them. If you can't trust them to make decisions, you need to hire new people or do the hard work required to relinquish control.

Wearing all the hats as an entrepreneur is unsustainable and not in your business's best interest. It results in burnout and pulls you away from the areas where you contribute the most. By prioritizing, hiring for your weaknesses and trusting your team, you'll go much further and faster.

Related: What Happens When You Empower Employees Instead of Micromanage Them?
Clate Mask

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO

Clate Mask is the founder and CEO of Keap, a maker of sales and marketing automation software for small businesses. He also is co-author of "Conquer the Chaos: How to Grow a Successful Small Business Without Going Crazy."

Related Topics

Leadership Management Managing Employees Micromanagement Entrepreneurs Thought Leaders Leadership Qualities Leadership Strategy Leadership Skills

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Ultra-Luxury' Real Estate Influencer Busted for Stealing $381,000 in COVID Relief Funds — To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle

Daniela Rendon, 31, allegedly used fraudulently obtained money to lease a 2021 Bentley, rent a luxury apartment, and pay for cosmetic surgery.

By Jonathan Small

Money & Finance

What Is a Trust Fund and How Do They Work?

Interested in setting up a trust fund? Read on for more on what a trust fund is, how they work, how to set one up and more.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey

Business Ideas

How to Make Thousands of Dollars on the Side As a Virtual Assistant

Apply your skills and experience to create a lucrative virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Ben Angel

Business News

4.9 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

Manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive said the recalled units could contain bacteria dangerous to the immunocompromised.

By Steve Huff