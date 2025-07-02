Every year, one U.S. military veteran gets more than a thank you — they get a shot at generational wealth. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans, a fast-growing franchise (ranked #103 on the 2025 Franchise 500) with more than 190 locations, has made it a tradition to waive its $40,000 franchise license fee for one veteran through its Veteran Franchise License Giveaway. Now in its ninth year, the program reflects the brand's long-standing effort to support former service members in their transition to civilian life — particularly those ready to take on the challenge of entrepreneurship.

"We realized early on that veterans have what franchising needs," says David Mesa, PJ's Coffee's chief development officer and an eight-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "They're disciplined, they follow the plan, and they lead teams. That's exactly what this business requires."

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Southern roots, local mission

Founded in 1978, PJ's Coffee is known for its small-batch roasting, Southern hospitality and community-first franchise model. Though it now operates locations across the country, the brand emphasizes staying connected to the local community — something Mesa believes resonates strongly with veterans. "Military service is about mission and connection," he says. "Franchise ownership, especially in a system like ours, can offer that same sense of purpose."

Franchisees are encouraged to immerse themselves in their local markets: sponsoring Little League teams, collaborating with churches, working with schools and contributing to community events. That active engagement provides a familiar sense of teamwork and service for former military members looking to reintegrate and rebuild after active duty.

In addition to the annual giveaway, PJ's Coffee offers a 20% franchise fee discount year-round to all qualified veterans and participates in the International Franchise Association's VetFran program, a nationwide initiative supporting veterans through franchise education and access.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

Veteran License Giveaway

The Veteran Franchise License Giveaway isn't a sweepstakes; it's a hands-on, multi-step process that mirrors the early stages of franchise ownership. Interested veterans must submit personal and professional background information, create a business plan and participate in video interviews with PJ's executive leadership. "We're looking for veterans who are serious about entrepreneurship and want to be involved in their communities," Mesa says. "This is a real opportunity to evaluate their readiness and help them succeed."

Finalists present their business plans directly to leadership. The team considers each applicant's alignment with the brand's values, particularly around local involvement and team management. And even for those who don't win, the process often becomes a turning point: Many veterans go on to open PJ's locations regardless, supported by the 20% discount and new relationships forged during the process.

"It gives them a plan, momentum and access to our system," Mesa says. "They get to know us, and we get to know them."

Related: I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

A head start for vets

Bobby Mounds was the recipient of the award in 2019. The former Marine infantryman was working as a police officer in Louisiana, but the long hours, low pay, stress and missed holidays were wearing on him. When he came across PJ's while researching franchises, a conversation with Mesa convinced him. "He said, 'Hey, I know you're already going to do this, but why not try to save yourself some money and enter?' So I did, and that sped up my timeline, because it was about half a year's salary for me as a law enforcement officer."

Today, Mounds is about to open his third PJ's location. He was determined to open a franchise, but winning the award gave him a head start he's grateful for, especially because he's afflicted with something that touches many entrepreneurs. "Patience," Mounds says, "that's something I don't have. I push for results immediately, and that's something you can't do when you're dealing with construction and other people's timelines. So I had to constantly remind myself to slow down, that things will happen when they're supposed to happen."

Mounds, who plans to consolidate his operation once his third location opens at the end of July, has advice for other veterans who are considering franchising as a potential opportunity. "There are so many resources out there for veterans, but it's hard to track them down because they're not centralized," Mounds says. "You'll have to search and find opportunities, but there's somebody out there who's willing to assist you as a veteran, for sure. Keep digging, reach out to those resources, talk to everybody you can and learn the ropes."

The 2025 Veteran Franchise License Giveaway winner will be announced on July 4, a symbolic date that underscores the brand's mission: creating opportunities for those who served their country. And although only one person receives the free license each year, Mesa believes the real impact of the program lies in how many veterans it introduces to the brand — and entrepreneurship in general.

"Franchising is about systems and support," Mesa says. "Veterans thrive in that environment. If we can be the bridge that helps them get there, that's something worth doing every year."

Related: 3 Lessons I Learned Selling My Billion-Dollar Company