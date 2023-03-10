Founded in 1979 by industry innovator Phyllis Jordan, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is a national coffee shop franchise known for roasting only the top 1% of Arabica beans. The business tha began franchising in 1989 is particularly popular for its cold brew iced coffee, brewed using a specially developed process known as cold drip, which reduces the coffee’s acidity and preserves its strength and flavor.

Aside from their famous coffee, every PJ’s Coffee franchise is also a market favorite for its organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries to go. On top of being a successful national coffee chain, PJ’s Coffee is known for being part of the culture of the communities they serve, being a place where people share a special bond and connect over a shared passion—coffee.

Why You May Want to Start a PJ's Coffee Franchise

Coffee is one of the world’s most traded commodities and provides most of America’s caffeine demand. The industry is a huge, multi-billion dollar business. Many Americans drink not just one, but multiple cups of coffee per day, making coffee a massive demand for the U.S.

Indeed, there is no better investment formula than a thriving industry and a successful brand. But what makes the PJ’s Coffee franchise system even more successful is the company's support to franchisees. From site evaluation and lease procurement to training and education to marketing and promotions and more, PJ’s franchisees get all the help and resources they need to carry on the brand’s winning tradition.

What Might Make PJ's Coffee a Good Choice?

PJ’s Coffee has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Additionally, PJ’s has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Franchises for Veterans multiple times in recent years. The coffee shop offers veterans a large discount off the franchise fee required when become a franchisee with the business.

How to Open Your Own PJ's Coffee Franchise

To open a PJ's Coffee franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready with enough liquid capital available for the initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup expenses.

The franchising process starts with the usual getting-to-know-you phone and video calls. You will be evaluated on your financial suitability in owning a PJ’s Coffee franchise. If you pass this initial phase, you may be given paperwork, including a Franchise Disclosure Document. You are given the opportunity to validate what you find in their Franchise Disclosure Document by contacting existing franchisees. You will also get to meet the team and visit some of the PJ's Coffee locations.

When you decide to begin a PJ's Coffee franchise, you will sign a franchise agreement and pay all the initial fees. You will also meet the team that will prep you up for the training and the rest of the process, all the way to your grand opening. After your shop opens, support and marketing continue to be offered to you in order to give your franchise the best possible chance of success.