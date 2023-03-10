PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#175 Ranked #280 last year
Initial investment
$406K - $1M
Units as of 2022
142 52.7% over 3 years
Founded in 1979 by industry innovator Phyllis Jordan, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is a national coffee shop franchise known for roasting only the top 1% of Arabica beans. The business tha began franchising in 1989 is particularly popular for its cold brew iced coffee, brewed using a specially developed process known as cold drip, which reduces the coffee’s acidity and preserves its strength and flavor.

Aside from their famous coffee, every PJ’s Coffee franchise is also a market favorite for its organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries to go. On top of being a successful national coffee chain, PJ’s Coffee is known for being part of the culture of the communities they serve, being a place where people share a special bond and connect over a shared passion—coffee.

Why You May Want to Start a PJ's Coffee Franchise

Coffee is one of the world’s most traded commodities and provides most of America’s caffeine demand. The industry is a huge, multi-billion dollar business. Many Americans drink not just one, but multiple cups of coffee per day, making coffee a massive demand for the U.S.

Indeed, there is no better investment formula than a thriving industry and a successful brand. But what makes the PJ’s Coffee franchise system even more successful is the company's support to franchisees. From site evaluation and lease procurement to training and education to marketing and promotions and more, PJ’s franchisees get all the help and resources they need to carry on the brand’s winning tradition.

What Might Make PJ's Coffee a Good Choice?

PJ’s Coffee has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking  is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Additionally, PJ’s has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Franchises for Veterans multiple times in recent years. The coffee shop offers veterans a large discount off the franchise fee required when become a franchisee with the business.

How to Open Your Own PJ's Coffee Franchise

To open a PJ's Coffee franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready with enough liquid capital available for the initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup expenses.

The franchising process starts with the usual getting-to-know-you phone and video calls. You will be evaluated on your financial suitability in owning a PJ’s Coffee franchise. If you pass this initial phase, you may be given paperwork, including a Franchise Disclosure Document. You are given the opportunity to validate what you find in their Franchise Disclosure Document by contacting existing franchisees. You will also get to meet the team and visit some of the PJ's Coffee locations. 

When you decide to begin a PJ's Coffee franchise, you will sign a franchise agreement and pay all the initial fees. You will also meet the team that will prep you up for the training and the rest of the process, all the way to your grand opening. After your shop opens, support and marketing continue to be offered to you in order to give your franchise the best possible chance of success.

Company Overview

About PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Sandwiches, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Ballard Brands
Leadership
David Mesa, EVP
Corporate Address
4480 LA-22, #2
Mandeville, LA 70471
Social
More from PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee is a Great Business Choice

The Coffee Industry is booming across the globe. Worth $50 Billion a year in the United States alone, a whopping 64% of all US consumers drink coffee daily, and coffee is the second largest traded commodity globally. PJ’s Coffee has stayed on top of that coffee wave for over 42 years. We’ve begun aggressive, strategic development of our concept with projected growth of 200% in the next three years, and we would like you to be a part of it.

PJ's Coffee

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is Special

Many have experienced the New Orleans’ love of coffee, food, and dining. PJ’s Coffee locations are bringing this spirit to areas all over the country with fresh baked pastries and quality breakfasts, snacks, and lunches ever-so-slightly infused with the charm and Southern hospitality that is in our roots.

Now offering a beignet program for franchisees – fresh French donuts sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar famous in the French Quarter, a truly unique selling proposition in the coffee shop industry.

Coffee Cup

Only the top 1% of the world’s Arabica beans are accepted to be small batch roasted in quantities of 300 lbs. or less by our Chief Roastmaster, an artisan for PJ’s Coffee over 25 years.

We strive to make each visitor to a PJ’s Coffee location a permanent, repeat customer with our unique brand experience and quality products that far surpass the industry standard.

PJ’s Coffee Provides Top Level Support

Site Evaluation & Lease Procurement – Our internal team coupled with real estate brokers assist with every detail from site identification to lease reviews.
Design & Construction – We work closely with you and a team of professionals to design and construct your store, on time and on budget.
Training & Education – We have developed a multi-level training program that includes online, classroom, and at location.
Product Distribution – Strategic partnerships allow us to distribute our coffee from our roasting facility to your store in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Marketing & Promotions – Our marketing and promotional campaigns drive consumer frequency, increase sales and encourage increased store visits.
Ongoing Operations Consulting – We provide year-round operations support to ensure promotional campaigns, product rollouts and new operational procedures are implemented properly and go smoothly.

PJ's Coffee Employee

Award Winning Franchise with Documented Business Success

  • Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 Awards PJ's Coffee is ranked #437 on the prestigious list, improving by 41 slots in the past year
  • Fast Casual Magazine Top 100 Movers and Shakers Awards
  • Franchise Business Review Top 50 Franchise Rankings
  • AUV The top 25% of locations featuring a drive-thru achieved $839,513 average unit volume
  • Same Store Sales Increase Locations featuring a drive-thru averaged same store sales increase of 12.1%

Take Control of Your Future, Invest in PJ’s Coffee, a Strong Growing Brand!

PJ Coffee Award Badges

 

PJ’s Coffee Franchisee Testimonials:

PJ's Coffee Frenchisee's

We loved the products and the business model, and it all worked out so well. The ability to work with them is what sets them apart. They are very reasonable people and it’s a solid company. When we went to meet the team, everyone was super kind, and it was very apparent that they provide a ton of support to their franchisees. It’s important to feel like you can always reach out to somebody when needed.” -Angela Harmon

PJs has provided me with the flexibility to prioritize my day-to-day responsibilities. While demanding, the work/life balance I have been able to obtain while owning my locations is invaluable. PJ’s is a family-oriented brand and that is evident every day - we have great working, as well as personal, relationships with many folks at corporate. It truly is a family centered culture that I am excited to grow with!” -Andrew Jones

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia

# of Units
142 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PJ's Coffee of New Orleans franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$406,000 - $1,024,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
72+ hours
Classroom Training
72 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-15
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where PJ's Coffee of New Orleans landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where PJ's Coffee of New Orleans ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #175 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #143 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #5 in Coffee in 2022

Top Food Franchises

