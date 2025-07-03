Starbucks Is Offering Executives $6 Million Performance-Based Stock Grants Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol is offering leadership stock grants if they can "meaningfully" reduce operating expenses.

By Erin Davis

Michael Reaves | Getty Images
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol looks on during the Golden Bear Pro-Am prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has been on a mission to turn around the coffeehouse's lagging sales through a variety of measures, from dress codes to menu changes. Now, the company is offering executives massive stock grants if they can help make it happen.

The stock grants have a $6 million target value, Bloomberg reports, and are based on performance. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Starbucks said the restricted stock units are eligible to vest after the company's 2027 fiscal year, or in late September 2027.

Related: Starbucks Is Hiring a 'Global Content Creator' to Travel, Drink Coffee, and Get Paid Six Figures

Niccol's wants his "Back to Starbucks" plan enacted "as quickly as possible," the filing says.

The company is also hiring 3,000 more baristas as part of Niccol's plan to improve sales after five consecutive quarters of declines. Starbucks reported in May that same-store sales dropped 1% in the first quarter of 2025, falling short of Wall Street expectations.

The awards "include a goal of meaningfully reducing operating expenses to support continued investment in the in-store experience," the filing says, per Bloomberg.

Related: Starbucks Is Hiring In-Store Human Workers After Replacing People With Machines — and Finding It Didn't Work

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Consequential Bills Ever': Here's How the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Will Affect Small Businesses

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the multi-trillion-dollar bill on July 4.

By Erin Davis
Money & Finance

How Much Money Do You Need to Retire Comfortably in Your State? Here's the Breakdown.

Regardless of where you spend your golden years, it pays to be realistic about the cost of living.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Living

I Take 75 Business Trips a Year — These 10 Tips Save Me Time, Money and Sanity

If you travel for work, these are the time-saving, stress-reducing, money-smart tips I rely on after 75 business trips a year.

By Gene Marks
Starting a Business

I Built a 7-Figure Business with a Team I Had Never Met – Here's What I Learned

I was sitting at my computer, catching up on emails, when it finally hit me: I built a seven-figure business with a team I had never met.

By Gidon Levy
Growing a Business

Why Storytelling (Not Selling) Is Your Most Powerful Branding Tool

A thought leader is a sum of their stories. Learn why sharing your unique thoughts, feelings and perspectives can help you stand apart from other experts in your field.

By Adam Witty