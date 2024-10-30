Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Starbucks Is Ditching Olive Oil Coffee From Its 'Overly Complex' Menu The move is part of an effort to turn around lagging sales.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Starbucks's new CEO Brian Niccol is making big changes to the menu.
  • To start, the company will remove its lineup of olive oil-infused drinks in early November.

The viral olive oil-infused drinks that Starbucks introduced last year are on their way out as the company's new CEO begins to revamp the coffee giant to turn around lagging sales.

The "Oleato" drinks will be removed from the menu in the U.S. and Canada early in November, Bloomberg News reported.

Bloomberg reported that Niccol, who can reportedly earn more than $100 million in his first year as CEO, wants to bring Starbucks back to its coffee roots and simply the "overly complex menu."

There are currently two options: a latte infused with extra virgin olive oil and a toffee nut iced shaken espresso with "golden foam," which is made with vanilla sweet cream infused with the extra virgin olive oil into a cold foam.

"While this decision was made prior to Brian Niccol taking the role of CEO, the decision to remove the beverages aligns with his strategy to simplify our menu," a Starbucks spokesperson told the BBC.

In other changes, the company clarified this week that its corporate hybrid work policy (three days a week in the office) will be enforced beginning in January.

"I believe that our problems are very fixable," Niccol said in a video posted to the Starbucks website on Oct. 22.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

