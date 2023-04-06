Former CEO Howard Schultz found inspiration in Sicily — but it's not for everyone.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz found inspiration on a trip to Sicily — in the form of olive oil.

Schultz wanted to incorporate the ingredient into Starbucks' beverage offerings, and the "Oleato" line, which features cafe lattes, iced espressos and cold brews infused with olive oil, was born.

The company's Oleato rollout has been gradual: Olive-oil-infused drinks are available in Italy, select Seattle and Los Angeles Starbucks stores, and in Reserve locations in Chicago and New York. But TikTok's reaction has been swift.

Some creators are raving about the oil-laced coffees, while others are less than impressed.

One TikToker who appreciated the new spin on her iced shaken espresso said it was "buttery and smooth" and had "a little kick of something," adding that it was "all in all not bad, especially considering all of the benefits of olive oil."

The oil boasts healthy monounsaturated fats, large amounts of antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties, per Healthline.

One user, provided with a free sample of a blonde cold brew with olive oil, gave the drink a five out of ten — but admits she's "not an olive oil person."

Another customer didn't hold back, expressing surprise at the visible layer of olive oil on top of her iced beverage with orange bitters and calling it "the most vile coffee drink I have ever had."

Starbucks will continue the launch this year in select international locations, including Japan, the Middle East and the UK.

