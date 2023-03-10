Signing out of account, Standby...
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
Residential landscape, architectural, holiday, and hospitality lighting
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#265 Ranked #257 last year
Initial investment
-
$85K - $154K
Units as of 2022
-
111 79.0% over 3 years
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has been fulfilling promises on beautiful outdoor lighting business displays for homes, businesses, hospitality buildings, and countless other properties since 1995. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives was formerly known as Lightscapes. The company, which began to franchise in 1998, was born out of Lightscapes with its experience in the outdoor lighting market.
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is one of the best lights businesses around with its outdoor living brand. This franchise is at the forefront of the outdoor lighting franchise industry, with more than 85 locations and over 100,000 professional outdoor lighting installations.
Why You May Want to Start an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise
For years, quality outdoor and landscape lighting has been expensive and difficult to install. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is out to change that. The business has built a new platform and a philosophy of all-inclusive outdoor lighting out of the shadows, away from being the traditional standard and into the mainstream.
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers more affordable lighting options and warranties on their products. With LED technology and higher quality fixtures to attempt to ensure that customer's dreams are built to last, each customer gets a free, custom lighting design from one of their lighting professionals. They consider everything from the landscape to the mood, creating a cohesive design that fits the client's personal style.
The franchise is running on a multi-service model offering services in residential landscape lighting, hospitality lighting, and holiday lighting, all under one roof. With additional streams of business, you may be able to work year-round, which is unique for the outdoor lighting and landscaping industry.
What Might Make an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise a Good Choice?
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a leader in the lighting sector. If you choose to open an Outdoor Lighting Perspective franchise, you may be jumping in with an established brand that can teach you how to maximize your efforts.
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives typically offers a protected territory, meaning that your franchise may be in a location where no other Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchises will compete with you for customers. With the franchise's brand name backing you, your franchise can shine a light on the customers in your area.
You should ensure that you are financially stable enough to absorb the costs of an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.
How to Open an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise
To get started with the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives team, you can request franchise information with an inquiry form. Potential franchisees can speak with one of the representatives and review the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise Disclosure Document. Then you can set up a time to meet with the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives team and sign an agreement, becoming a franchisee.
You can start your business pretty soon after coming home from a multi-day training at Outdoor Lighting Perspectives corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. Before long, you'll be lighting up your neighborhood with Outdoor Lighting Perspectives.
Company Overview
About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Lighting Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 1995
- Parent Company
- Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
- Leadership
- Rich Young, President
- Corporate Address
-
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 80
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 111 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $85,025 - $154,050
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000 - $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 36 hours
- Classroom Training
- 61 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Outdoor Lighting Perspectives landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Outdoor Lighting Perspectives ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #265 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #146 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #114 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #46 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in Lighting Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Lighting Services Category
Ranked #65 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
