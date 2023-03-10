Outdoor Lighting Perspectives
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#265 Ranked #257 last year
Initial investment
$85K - $154K
Units as of 2022
111 79.0% over 3 years
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has been fulfilling promises on beautiful outdoor lighting business displays for homes, businesses, hospitality buildings, and countless other properties since 1995. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives was formerly known as Lightscapes. The company, which began to franchise in 1998, was born out of Lightscapes with its experience in the outdoor lighting market.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is one of the best lights businesses around with its outdoor living brand. This franchise is at the forefront of the outdoor lighting franchise industry, with more than 85 locations and over 100,000 professional outdoor lighting installations.

Why You May Want to Start an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise

For years, quality outdoor and landscape lighting has been expensive and difficult to install. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is out to change that. The business has built a new platform and a philosophy of all-inclusive outdoor lighting out of the shadows, away from being the traditional standard and into the mainstream.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers more affordable lighting options and warranties on their products. With LED technology and higher quality fixtures to attempt to ensure that customer's dreams are built to last, each customer gets a free, custom lighting design from one of their lighting professionals. They consider everything from the landscape to the mood, creating a cohesive design that fits the client's personal style.  

The franchise is running on a multi-service model offering services in residential landscape lighting, hospitality lighting, and holiday lighting, all under one roof. With additional streams of business, you may be able to work year-round, which is unique for the outdoor lighting and landscaping industry. 

What Might Make an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise a Good Choice?

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a leader in the lighting sector. If you choose to open an Outdoor Lighting Perspective franchise, you may be jumping in with an established brand that can teach you how to maximize your efforts.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives typically offers a protected territory, meaning that your franchise may be in a location where no other Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchises will compete with you for customers. With the franchise's brand name backing you, your franchise can shine a light on the customers in your area. 

You should ensure that you are financially stable enough to absorb the costs of an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees. 

How to Open an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise

To get started with the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives team, you can request franchise information with an inquiry form. Potential franchisees can speak with one of the representatives and review the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise Disclosure Document. Then you can set up a time to meet with the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives team and sign an agreement, becoming a franchisee.

You can start your business pretty soon after coming home from a multi-day training at Outdoor Lighting Perspectives corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. Before long, you'll be lighting up your neighborhood with Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. 

Company Overview

About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Lighting Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
Leadership
Rich Young, President
Corporate Address
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
111 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$85,025 - $154,050
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
36 hours
Classroom Training
61 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
