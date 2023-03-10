Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has been fulfilling promises on beautiful outdoor lighting business displays for homes, businesses, hospitality buildings, and countless other properties since 1995. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives was formerly known as Lightscapes. The company, which began to franchise in 1998, was born out of Lightscapes with its experience in the outdoor lighting market.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is one of the best lights businesses around with its outdoor living brand. This franchise is at the forefront of the outdoor lighting franchise industry, with more than 85 locations and over 100,000 professional outdoor lighting installations.

Why You May Want to Start an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise

For years, quality outdoor and landscape lighting has been expensive and difficult to install. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is out to change that. The business has built a new platform and a philosophy of all-inclusive outdoor lighting out of the shadows, away from being the traditional standard and into the mainstream.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers more affordable lighting options and warranties on their products. With LED technology and higher quality fixtures to attempt to ensure that customer's dreams are built to last, each customer gets a free, custom lighting design from one of their lighting professionals. They consider everything from the landscape to the mood, creating a cohesive design that fits the client's personal style.

The franchise is running on a multi-service model offering services in residential landscape lighting, hospitality lighting, and holiday lighting, all under one roof. With additional streams of business, you may be able to work year-round, which is unique for the outdoor lighting and landscaping industry.

What Might Make an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise a Good Choice?

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is a leader in the lighting sector. If you choose to open an Outdoor Lighting Perspective franchise, you may be jumping in with an established brand that can teach you how to maximize your efforts.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives typically offers a protected territory, meaning that your franchise may be in a location where no other Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchises will compete with you for customers. With the franchise's brand name backing you, your franchise can shine a light on the customers in your area.

You should ensure that you are financially stable enough to absorb the costs of an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty, advertising, and potential renewal fees.

How to Open an Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise

To get started with the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives team, you can request franchise information with an inquiry form. Potential franchisees can speak with one of the representatives and review the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Franchise Disclosure Document. Then you can set up a time to meet with the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives team and sign an agreement, becoming a franchisee.

You can start your business pretty soon after coming home from a multi-day training at Outdoor Lighting Perspectives corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. Before long, you'll be lighting up your neighborhood with Outdoor Lighting Perspectives.