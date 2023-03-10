Founded in 1982, Closets By Design creates beautiful and functional closets, in-home offices, garage cabinets, and entertainment centers. As a franchisee, you'll be required to manufacture and produce all the products and handle the installation process.

Closets By Design works under the umbrella of Home Organizers and has been franchising since 1998. As a company, they've grown to over 50 franchises in the United States, as well as several in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Closets By Design Franchise

After years of operation, quality solutions have been Closets By Design's identity. This identity may favor the franchisee. Customers may know what to expect from owning Closets by Design products. In addition to this, the company's proprietary customer relationship management system may help in the enterprise's daily operations.

Closets By Design typically offers exclusive territories under a business and sales model that proves to work time and again. No other franchisee from this company is permitted to operate in a domain that has already been claimed, potentially giving you plenty of customers to serve. With the availability of an exclusive territory to run and manage, franchisees may only need a team of several employees to operate efficiently.

What Might Make a Closets By Design Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Closets by Design franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Closets by Design may offer qualified franchisees in-house financing to cover accounts receivable costs, inventory costs, and payroll costs. They also have relationships with third-party financing sources that may provide funds to cover startup costs, franchise fee, and equipment costs.

How To Open a Closets By Design Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence process, speak to existing franchisees so you can learn more about what it means to open a Closets By Design franchise. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Closets By Design franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

When deciding if opening a Closets By Design franchise is the right decision for you, franchisees may take part in initial training programs. Initial training programs educate franchisees on service delivery and production to meet the clients' standards and expectations. On-the-job training will last for an extensive period of time, as will classroom training.

Various ongoing support is available to help franchisees during daily franchise operations. Support includes weekly newsletters, meetings and conventions, lease negotiation, field operations, site selection, grand opening support, a toll-free line, online support, and a company intranet platform. Additional marketing support includes ad templates, regional advertising, co-op advertising, national media, SEO, website development, email marketing, and more.