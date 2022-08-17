Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you an entrepreneur who is struggling to achieve business growth? Maybe you feel like everything is right, but things just aren't happening as you want them to. If this is the case, it may be time to change your mindset and focus on the power of positive thinking. This article will discuss how entrepreneurs can use positive thinking to succeed in their businesses. In addition, we'll talk about how to stay motivated and focused on your goals while overcoming obstacles along the way. So if you're ready to start achieving more in your business, keep reading!

Maintaining a positive mindset is one of the most important things for entrepreneurs. When facing challenges and obstacles, it's easy to get discouraged and give up. But if you can keep your head up and stay positive, you'll be much more likely to find . There are a few things you can do to help yourself stay positive. Here are two unconventional ways to become a positive thinker.

1. Finding your "why"

Many believe that positive thinking is about having happy thoughts and visualizing success. But it's much more than that. Positive thinking is about finding the silver lining when things are rough. It is to focus on what is rather than the lack.

Positive thinking is easy when you know your "why." When I first started learning about the impact of positive thinking, I would write down affirmations and repeat them three to four times a day. This system worked, but it was a lot of work. After a bit of self-growth, I learned and realized that positive thinking is about who you are, your core values, your life's purpose, passion and fulfillment. These aspects of your life keep you connected with your core when things get tough. Finding the silver lining in adversity gets easier when you know why you are doing what you're doing.

"He who has a why can endure any how," said Fredrick Nietzsche. As an entrepreneur, when I feel exhausted or burned out, connecting with my "why" almost always refreshes me and provides me with a burst of motivation and creativity. The "why" I am talking about is connected with your sense of purpose in life. It distinguishes you from your competitors because it is ultimately related to your passion. You will figure out the "how" of things when you stay connected with your "why," which is what positive thinking is all about.

Your "why" is not your business goal. Your business goals are what you achieve with your purpose. For example, my business goal is to make $200,000 in revenue this year. But my "why" is to make a difference in the lives of as many people as possible and not be limited to 1-1 service. This "why" keeps me motivated to work on my digital courses along with 1-1 counseling and coaching.

See the difference? When you connect with your "why," your business goals become a vehicle to achieve something far more significant than just making money, and it helps you stay positive on the course.

2. The self-image

Have you ever wondered why some people seem to achieve their goals while others struggle effortlessly? A big part of it has to do with self-image. Your self-image is the way you see yourself in your mind. It's the story you tell yourself about who you are and what you're capable of achieving.

If you have a negative self-image, you'll probably believe you're not good enough to achieve your goals. You'll tell yourself that you're not intelligent, talented or lucky. As a result, you'll likely give up before you even start.

On the other hand, if you have a positive self-image, you'll believe you can achieve anything you set your mind to. You'll see yourself as a capable and successful individual, and you'll be more likely to take action and persevere when things get tough.

Developing a positive self-image means automated positive thinking. When you have a positive self-image, you automatically start thinking positively because you focus on who you want to be instead of what you think you lack. Your positive self-image becomes the north star for your subconscious mind. You automatically see and attract positive things instead of working with affirmations, correcting thoughts and other forced positive thinking methods.

Steps to becoming a positive thinker

Start with your why. What is your purpose, and what are your core values? Make a list of things you love about yourself and the things you love to do. This can help you create a positive self-image. Create an image of who you want to be. Your ideal image. Keep this image in front of you all the time. This will be your north star of positive thinking. Try your best to think and behave as if you already are your ideal image person. When you realize any negative or limiting thought intruding, ask yourself, would my excellent image think or behave this way? If the answer is "No," gently remind yourself to align your thoughts and actions with your perfect image.

This simple method of staying connected to my "why" and having a positive self-image helps me change my limiting and negative thinking in a snap. When you have a positive self-image combined with a strong "why," you'll believe you can achieve anything you want. You'll see yourself as a capable and successful individual, and you'll be more likely to take action and persevere when things get tough. So give this method a try. It will help you too.

