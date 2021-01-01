About Gurpreet Kaur
Dr. Gurpreet Kaur is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Life Coach, Speaker, and an Author. Dr. Kaur is very passionate about self-love, self-empowerment, wellness, reaching the full potential, and quantum mechanics principles application in life.
More From Gurpreet Kaur
Health and Wellness
Is Blaming Others Taking Away Your Magical Powers to Manifest Your Dreams?
There are several reasons why you might be creating the same struggles and same negative patterns in your life again and again.