Miracle Method Surface Refinishing specializes in refinishing ceramic tiles, bathtubs, sinks, countertops, bathrooms, and similar surfaces. The company was created in 1977 when founder Bob Gray discovered that many people wanted to revamp their houses, but lacked the capital needed for a complete reconstruction.

Currently, the Miracle Method Surface Refinishing brand has over 150 locations. However, they plan to expand into new territories as demand for their unique services remains. As a franchisee, you will be tasked with providing refinishing services to residential houses and commercial buildings such as hospitals and schools.

Why You May Want to Start a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing offers franchisees unmatched support, be it helping you select a viable site location, marketing, business management, or introducing you to architects/interior designers/vendors. Also, if you need additional assistance, a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing representative is just a phone call away.

What Might Make a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Miracle Method Surface Refinishing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Also, veterans may qualify for a discount on their franchise fee. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing also offers in-house financing to help cover the franchise fee, as well as partnering with third-party financial lenders that may offer financial help concerning the startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Start a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise

As you decide if opening a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. Additionally, you may want to speak to a financial planner and an attorney specializing in franchise law.

With the aid of a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise representative, you may be able to draft a business plan and prepare for any face-to-face meetings with brand executives.