Miracle Method Surface Refinishing specializes in refinishing ceramic tiles, bathtubs, sinks, countertops, bathrooms, and similar surfaces. The company was created in 1977 when founder Bob Gray discovered that many people wanted to revamp their houses, but lacked the capital needed for a complete reconstruction.

Currently, the Miracle Method Surface Refinishing brand has over 150 locations. However, they plan to expand into new territories as demand for their unique services remains. As a franchisee, you will be tasked with providing refinishing services to residential houses and commercial buildings such as hospitals and schools.

Why You May Want to Start a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing offers franchisees unmatched support, be it helping you select a viable site location, marketing, business management, or introducing you to architects/interior designers/vendors. Also, if you need additional assistance, a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing representative is just a phone call away.

What Might Make a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Miracle Method Surface Refinishing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Also, veterans may qualify for a discount on their franchise fee. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing also offers in-house financing to help cover the franchise fee, as well as partnering with third-party financial lenders that may offer financial help concerning the startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll. 

How To Start a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Franchise

As you decide if opening a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. Additionally, you may want to speak to a financial planner and an attorney specializing in franchise law.  

With the aid of a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise representative, you may be able to draft a business plan and prepare for any face-to-face meetings with brand executives. 

Company Overview

About Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1977
Parent Company
Miracle Method of the United States
Leadership
Chuck Pistor, President
Corporate Address
4310 Arrowswest Dr.
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
167 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000 - $58,000
Initial Investment
$96,400 - $195,800
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000 - $90,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Miracle Method Surface Refinishing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Miracle Method Surface Refinishing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Miracle Method Surface Refinishing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Miracle Method Surface Refinishing ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #143 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #18 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Kitchen & Bath Remodeling in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #34 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

